Teyana Taylor’s Nicholas Oakwell Corset Shirt Goes Sheer for Premiere

Photo Credit: Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor brought a spin to classic tuxedo dressing at the New York premiere of ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2. She stepped onto the red carpet on November 2 in a sculptural black-and-white ensemble by Nicholas Oakwell Couture, with a sheer corset shirt adding delicate contrast to its sharp tailoring.

Teyana Taylor gives Nicholas Oakwell corset shirt a sheer upgrade for ‘All’s Fair’ premiere

Teyana Taylor’s look came from the designer’s Fall 2026 collection, which drew inspiration from couturier Charles James and the women he dressed, including Marlene Dietrich. Instead of a traditional gown, Taylor chose a menswear-inspired look with dramatic proportions.

The outfit began with a sheer tulle button-down shirt, finished with a small white bow tie at the neckline. Beneath it, an ivory corset bodice featured sculpted bra cups and contoured hip detailing. The corset created a defined shape while allowing the sheer fabric to remain visible across the upper chest.

A cropped black tuxedo jacket completed the top half. Its strong shoulders, rounded lapels, and double-breasted front reinforced the tailoring. The contrast between the black jacket, white corset, and translucent shirt gave the ensemble its striking layered effect.

However, the oversized trousers made the biggest statement. Crafted from a wool-silk blend, the black pants featured an asymmetrical waistband and an exaggerated sculptural bow. Their voluminous shape added drama, although the generous fabric competed with the details above. The bow, which could have served as the outfit’s defining feature, became less prominent amid the sweeping folds.

Taylor worked with stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald for the premiere. She has worn Nicholas Oakwell Couture before, including a gown for the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in December 2025.

The appearance also promoted the return of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama, in which Taylor plays Milan, an aspiring lawyer working under Allura Grant, portrayed by Kim Kardashian. The second season premieres on Hulu on November 4, with Taylor reuniting on screen with Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

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