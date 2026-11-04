Sabrina Carpenter Channels Stevie Nicks in Plunging Dress & Louboutins

Photo Credit: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter took Halloween dressing to another level this year, transforming herself into music legend Stevie Nicks. The singer embraced the rock icon’s signature bohemian aesthetic with a dramatic all-black ensemble that looked straight out of the 1970s.

Sabrina Carpenter becomes Stevie Nicks in plunging dress and Christian Louboutin heels for Halloween

For Halloween 2026, Sabrina Carpenter channeled Stevie Nicks in a plunging dress featuring a fitted bodice, a V-shaped neckline, and a flowing asymmetrical skirt. The black dress hugged her waist before falling into layers of lightweight fabric, creating a dramatic silhouette. A thigh-high slit added another daring element, revealing her legs as she posed for photographs.

However, the most striking feature was the dress’s sheer, cape-like sleeves. The flowing black fabric extended from her arms, creating a wing-like effect. Carpenter showed off the dramatic design in a rooftop photograph, standing with her arms extended against the evening skyline.

The singer completed her Stevie Nicks-inspired Halloween costume with a black top hat and a voluminous blonde hairstyle. Her shoulder-length curls, bangs, and softly layered locks closely resembled Nicks’ signature look. She also opted for dramatic eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and a muted pink lip.

Meanwhile, Carpenter’s Christian Louboutin heels added a luxurious finishing touch to the costume. According to the fashion account Sabrina Style Info, she wore the designer’s Cassia Lace-Up Pumps, priced at $1,195. The black heels featured a platform-style toe, towering stiletto heels, and ribbon-like straps that wrapped around her ankles. The shoes also featured the brand’s recognizable red soles.

Carpenter shared several photographs of her Halloween transformation on Instagram, including images taken indoors surrounded by candles. In one photograph, she also posed with a tambourine. Interestingly, Nicks herself appeared to appreciate the tribute. The singer commented, “Love the costume!” on Carpenter’s Instagram post.

With its plunging neckline, dramatic sleeves, and towering Louboutins, Carpenter’s Halloween ensemble was a detailed tribute to one of rock music’s most recognizable fashion icons.

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