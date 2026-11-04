Georgina Rodriguez’s Intimissimi Micro Minidress Rides up Her Thighs

Photo Credit: @georginagio / Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez is serving another effortlessly glamorous look, this time for Intimissimi. The model and influencer brought her signature confidence to the brand’s latest campaign, posing against an elegant architectural backdrop. Her all-black ensemble was simple yet striking, proving that even the most understated pieces can make a major fashion statement.

Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her long legs in Intimissimi cashmere micro minidress and sheer tights

For the photoshoot, Georgina Rodriguez wore a black Intimissimi micro minidress that highlighted her figure while showing off her long legs. The fitted design featured a classic round neckline and long sleeves, creating a sleek silhouette.

The dress hugged her curves from the shoulders down to her hips before ending high on her thighs. Its minimalist design allowed the body-hugging fit and abbreviated length to take center stage. The soft, lightweight fabric also gave the ensemble a smooth finish, making it appear both comfortable and glamorous.

Rodriguez completed the look with sheer black tights from Calzedonia, which added another sophisticated element to the monochromatic outfit. She paired the tights with glossy black pointed-toe stilettos featuring slim heels.

The model kept her accessories minimal, opting for statement diamond earrings and a bold ruby ring. Her long, dark hair fell loosely over her shoulders in soft waves, while her makeup featured defined brows, subtly contoured cheeks, and a nude lip. A bright white manicure finished her look.

Photographed by Javier Biosca, Rodriguez posed on a grand stone staircase, reclining across the steps with one knee bent and the other leg extended. The dramatic positioning emphasized the minidress’s tiny length while giving the campaign an editorial feel.

Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Intimissimi described the collection as “Ultralight with Cashmere,” highlighting its sleek and feminine appeal. With its fitted silhouette and coordinated sheer tights, Rodriguez’s Intimissimi look delivered a striking combination of understated luxury and bold styling.

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