A grant totaling $1.2 million over five years from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Foundation will help Centra establish a rural family medicine residency program in Farmville, expanding primary care training and efforts to recruit physicians to Southside Virginia.

Awarded through Virginia’s Rural Health Transformation Program, the funding will support a new rural track within Centra’s Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency program.

Beginning in July 2027, the program will add two residents annually. The first group will train in Lynchburg for one year before moving to Farmville in July 2028 to complete the final two years of residency.

The program will serve seven Southside Virginia counties — Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward — that Centra said are federally designated as having primary care shortages and medically underserved areas or populations.

Dr. Lori Nelson-Madison, director of Centra’s Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency program, said the grant represents an opportunity to address a longstanding shortage of primary care providers in rural communities. Centra has been considering a rural residency track for several years, but the expense of expanding medical training presented a financial obstacle.

When funding became available through the Virginia Rural Health Transformation Program, Nelson-Madison said it offered the opportunity the health system had been seeking.

“We’ve been waiting for this. We’ve been needing this,” she said.

According to Centra, the funding will be awarded annually over a five-year period.

Nelson-Madison explained that the funding is for $200,000 for each new rural training residency slot.

“Since we are adding two residents each year, the first year of the grant will be $400,000,” she said. “Year two will be for $800,000 as we will start our second class of rural residents and will have four residents training, then by year three, we will have six residents training (two in all three years of the training program) for a total of $1.2 million annually for years three, four and five.”

FOCUS ON RURAL HEALTH NEEDS

Nelson-Madison said Centra examined health care needs across its service area before selecting Farmville as the location for the rural training program.

The review included national measures of health care provider availability and Virginia’s Health Opportunity Index, which evaluates factors affecting health and access to care

“We really felt like, gosh, this is the right place for us to invest,” Nelson-Madison said.

Farmville also offered existing clinical space at Centra Medical Group and physicians interested in training family medicine residents.

Nelson-Madison identified Dr. Giuliana Allega, executive medical director for Centra’s Ambulatory Care and is based in Farmville, and Dr. David Pruitt, who has practiced in the area since 2002, as important supporters of the initiative.

Both have expressed interest in medical education and workforce development.

Centra Medical Group in Farmville will serve as the program’s primary location, with Centra Southside Community Hospital providing hospital-based training. Other physicians and specialists throughout the region also are expected to participate.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this award,” Allega said. “Providing training and medical education in rural communities strengthens workforce development and creates opportunities to retain primary care physicians where they are needed most. This program will help expand access to essential healthcare services and positively impact our communities for years to come.”

HOW THE PROGRAM WILL WORK

The rural track will operate within Centra’s Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency program, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Centra is seeking approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which accredits physician residency programs. Nelson-Madison said a decision is expected before the first residents begin training.

During their first year, residents also would complete rotations in urgent care and emergency medicine in the Farmville area, becoming familiar with the community and its health care needs. Their training will include inpatient medicine, behavioral health, maternal and pediatric care, geriatrics and community-based medicine.

Beginning in their second year, the physicians would move into the rural training portion of the program at Centra Medical Group in Farmville.

They would continue their third year there, treating patients while completing additional clinical rotations in the surrounding region.

At full capacity, the program would have six residents — two first-year physicians in Lynchburg and four second- and third-year physicians based in Farmville.

For patients, the resident physicians will provide primary care under the supervision of board-certified family medicine physicians.

Residents have already completed medical school and earned medical degrees. Their residency provides the additional specialty training required to become board-certified family physicians.

Family medicine residency training lasts 36 months.

The supervising physician will be available in the clinic to oversee treatment, review cases and assist with procedures or more complicated medical concerns.

EXPANDING CARE BEYOND FARMVILLE

Although based in Farmville, residents also are expected to rotate through Centra Medical Group’s Buckingham office and potentially other rural medical facilities, Nelson-Madison said.

The program has received letters of support from organizations including the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic and a federally qualified health center in Farmville, both of which have expressed interest in hosting residents for clinical rotations, Nelson-Madison said.

She said the program also will emphasize preventive medicine and management of chronic conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

Access to regular primary care is particularly important in communities where patients may delay medical treatment because of difficulty finding a provider. Without adequate preventive care, she said, conditions sometimes are not diagnosed until they have progressed to more serious stages.

The new residents could help patients obtain routine examinations, earlier screenings and education about managing health risks.

Nelson-Madison said she hopes the additional access will help patients better understand their medical conditions and the reasons behind recommended treatments.

For example, early intervention involving diet, exercise and weight management can help some patients with prediabetes reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

KEEPING DOCTORS IN RURAL VIRGINIA

Centra also hopes the rural track will help recruit and retain physicians in Southside Virginia.

Nelson-Madison said research in other states indicates physicians who train in rural communities are more likely to practice in those areas after graduation, an approach she believes could strengthen Southside Virginia’s primary care workforce.

The Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency program currently retains approximately 58% of its graduates in Virginia, according to Nelson-Madison.

She hopes the rural track will produce an even higher retention rate.

The grant also includes a service commitment intended to encourage physicians to remain in underserved areas.

Nelson-Madison said participants will make a five-year commitment to serve rural Virginia, with eligible residency training counting toward the obligation. They must practice in a rural Virginia community for at least two years after graduation.

She said recruiting physicians directly from larger cities can be difficult because they may be unfamiliar with the advantages of living and working in smaller communities.

Nelson-Madison said raining in Farmville and surrounding counties allows residents to build relationships with patients and local medical professionals while experiencing the region’s quality of life and lower cost of living.

The residency program already has experience sending physicians to rural practices, including Centra Medical Group in Buckingham, where Dr. Brooklyn Atkinson has helped train residents.

Nelson-Madison said those experiences have reinforced her belief that positive exposure to rural medicine can influence where young physicians eventually choose to work.

Her own background also shapes that perspective.

A Tazewell County native, Nelson-Madison graduated from the Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency program in 2009 and has directed it for eight years..

She said her family’s experiences finding medical care in rural Southwest Virginia have given her a personal understanding of the challenges faced by residents of underserved communities.

LONG-TERM INVESTMENT

Nelson-Madison said Centra views the rural residency track as a long-term investment that will require continued financial support.

Federal and state funding does not cover all the costs of physician residency training, and the grant will help Centra overcome financial barriers that previously prevented expansion into Farmville.

Nelson-Madison said the health system hopes to continue the rural training program beyond the initial five-year period.

Future funding opportunities could depend on the program’s results, including how many graduates remain in rural Virginia to practice medicine.

Centra’s next steps include securing accreditation, recruiting the first two residents and arranging clinical training opportunities in Farmville and surrounding counties. The first residents are scheduled to begin training in Lynchburg in July 2027.