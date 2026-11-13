Buckingham County supervisors voted Tuesday to establish a 3.5% local tax on retail marijuana sales and a $30 business registration fee as the county prepares for Virginia’s planned legalization of recreational marijuana sales next July.

The decisions came after County Attorney E.M. Wright Jr. outlined the county’s authority under the state’s retail marijuana framework. Although local governments cannot prohibit licensed marijuana businesses, Wright said Buckingham can regulate certain aspects of their operations, including hours of sale and zoning, while the state will oversee licensing and enforcement. He noted that the Town of Dillwyn, as an incorporated municipality, would be responsible for making its own regulatory decisions.

Supervisors also designated County Administrator Karl Carter to receive notices of state license applications and directed him to develop recommendations for permitted sales hours. The board is expected to consider those recommendations and possible zoning changes in December.

Wright said the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority will oversee licensing and regulation of retail marijuana businesses. The state also will collect marijuana sales taxes, including the local portion and distribute the revenue to local governments.

“The state will collect a sales tax, and there will be a local component to it, and they will collect it, so you will not be in the tax collection business,” the county’s attorney said.

According to Wright, the state is scheduled to begin accepting retail marijuana license applications Feb. 1, with the first licenses expected May 1 and sales beginning July 1. He said the initial licensing process will allow up to 350 stores statewide.

“The state will issue the license; they will regulate the businesses, not the county,” he said.

Wright said it is unclear whether any marijuana retailers will seek to open in Buckingham, but he recommended that supervisors establish local regulations before applications are submitted.

Supervisors voted to set the local marijuana sales tax at 3.5%, the maximum rate Wright said the state allows. He said localities may impose a tax ranging from 1.5% to 3.5%.

Supervisors also designated Carter to receive notices of marijuana license applications from the state.

Supervisors also agreed to establish a business registration requirement with a $30 fee, saying the county needs a more complete record of businesses operating within its boundaries.

Supervisors also discussed restricting the hours when marijuana retailers could operate. Wright said the county cannot prohibit sales entirely but may establish limits on operating hours. The board is expected to consider specific restrictions in December.

During the discussion, supervisors expressed frustration with the state’s approach to retail marijuana sales. One said the state appeared to be “learning on the fly, like everyone else,” while another emphasized that the county cannot prohibit businesses authorized under state law.

District 7 Supervisor Carter Allen introduced a motion directing the county administrator to develop proposed hours for marijuana sales in unincorporated areas of Buckingham County.

Carter is expected to present the recommendations at the board’s December meeting, when supervisors could consider scheduling a public hearing.

Supervisors also voted to begin considering amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance governing marijuana businesses. The proposed changes would be referred to the planning commission for review and public hearings before returning to supervisors for final consideration.