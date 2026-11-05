Group helps animals, finds others homes

An Oct. 26 visit to Farmville and Prince Edward County resulted in veterinary care for 37 animals and new opportunities for six dogs at the county animal shelter, thanks to the efforts of Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge.

The nonprofit conducted its monthly free spay and neuter clinic, providing surgeries and rabies vaccinations for 19 cats and 18 dogs. It also paid for treatment of medical conditions discovered during the procedures.

Representatives also visited the Prince Edward County Animal Shelter, taking three dogs into foster care and arranging rescue placements for three others.

Kimberly Hawk, president of Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, said the clinic was conducted in partnership with Mobile Vet Solutions, which provides veterinary services for the program.

The organization spent $5,888 on the day’s veterinary care, including additional treatment for medical problems identified during the clinic.

Hawk said the clinic typically serves about 20 dogs and 20 cats.

The veterinary team encountered an unusually high number of medical problems, Hawk said.

“We did have more than the average other medical issues with this clinic,” Hawk said. “It was a little unusual. So five of the cats had pyometra.”

Pyometra is a potentially fatal uterine infection affecting unspayed female cats and dogs.

“So if they wouldn’t have come to see us, they would have died without that care,” she said.

Veterinary personnel also identified a dog that tested positive for both heartworms and Lyme disease.

Another dog had cryptorchidism, a condition in which one or both testicles fail to descend.

Other conditions included a severe ear mite infestation in a cat, a dog’s leg laceration, a hernia and numerous flea infestations.

“So not only did we do all the spay and neuters and the vaccinations, but we did prevent suffering with some of these animals,” she said.

Hawk said the partnership with Mobile Vet Solutions allows veterinarians to treat unexpected medical conditions discovered during surgery.

Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge covers the additional costs, providing treatment owners might otherwise be unable to afford.

Hawk said many families using the clinics cannot afford regular veterinary care.

She estimated that 95% of participating pet owners do not routinely seek veterinary care for their animals, primarily because of cost.

Hawk said spaying a large female dog can cost $1,000 to $1,100, compared with $300 to $400 for some procedures in previous years.

For families with multiple animals, those expenses can quickly become unaffordable.

Hawk said the organization has shifted more resources toward spay and neuter programs in response to shelter overcrowding.

“That’s like the most important thing with our organization now has shifted to spay and neuter just because of the crisis that the sheltering and rescue in the United States is in right now,” she said.

The organization also provides free rabies vaccinations during the clinics.

Hawk said the vaccinations also protect public health and help owners comply with Virginia’s rabies vaccination requirements.

In a Facebook post following the clinic, Hawk described the expense as an investment in local pets’ health.

“We see this as an investment in the health and well-being of our community’s pets,” Hawk said in the post. “We see animals receiving medical care they might otherwise go without. We see preventable suffering being addressed. And we see families getting the support they need to keep their beloved pets healthy and at home.”

HELPING SHELTER DOGS

The day’s work continued with a visit to the Prince Edward County Animal Shelter.

The shelter has only 11 kennels for dogs awaiting adoption or transfer to rescue organizations.

Hawk said all of the kennels were occupied when the group visited.

“We really like the ACOs (animal control officers) in that county. They’re wonderful and they work so hard with such limited resources and hardly any space,” Hawk said.

The group worked with animal control officers to identify dogs for foster care or transfer to other rescues.

Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge took three dogs directly into its foster program.

One was Nova, a black dog that had been at the shelter since July.

Hawk said the group asked which dog had been at the shelter the longest and was directed to Nova.

The other two were siblings — a brindle puppy and a tan puppy with distinctive markings.

All three received veterinary care after leaving the shelter, preparing them for the next stage of their placement.

Representatives photographed three other dogs and contacted rescue partners about possible placements. By the end of the day, all three had received rescue commitments.

Northeast Coonhound Rescue Inc. agreed to take a beagle and a lemon-colored hound, while National Great Pyrenees Rescue committed to accepting a Great Pyrenees.

Hawk later confirmed that arrangements had been completed for all six dogs to leave the shelter through the group’s foster program and partner rescues.

“So we got a total of six out and a shelter that only has 11 kennels and all of them were full,” Hawk said.

A COORDINATED EFFORT

Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge credited the cooperation of Prince Edward County Animal Control and its rescue partners for making the placements possible.

Hawk said all three of Prince Edward County’s animal control officers helped with the morning veterinary clinic.

Two rescue volunteers also helped at the clinic before accompanying Hawk to the shelter.

“So it was a really nice morning. Everybody was so happy to be there and the weather was great,” Hawk said.

The organization said the results reinforced the importance of working directly with local animal control departments and other rescue groups.

“This is what teamwork looks like,” Hawk stated. “It takes shelters, animal control officers, fosters, rescue organizations, volunteers and transporters all working together to save lives.”

Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge is a nonprofit organization supported by donations and volunteers.

The group also seeks volunteers to help with its free spay and neuter clinics.

Hawk said expanding access to spay and neuter services has become an increasingly important part of its mission, particularly as veterinary costs rise and shelters struggle with the number of animals needing care.

The organization said donations make the veterinary clinics possible and help cover unexpected medical expenses when veterinarians discover problems requiring additional treatment.

To support the rescue organization’s work or volunteer, visit dogsdeservebetter.org.

“Your generosity makes these clinics possible and allows us to say yes when unexpected medical needs arise,” Hawk stated in her post.

For Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, the visit began as another opportunity to provide veterinary care to local families and ended with additional dogs receiving help through its rescue network.

“We went to Farmville to help animals in the community through our spay and neuter program, and we came home knowing that several more dogs now have a chance at a better life,” Hawk said.