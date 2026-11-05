Voters approve 1% sales tax

Prince Edward County voters approved an optional 1% sales tax Tuesday that will be used for public school capital construction projects.

Unofficial results show the local referendum won with 54.56% of voters favoring the educational sales tax that the county has fought for the right to place it on the ballot for many years.

Virginia Department of Elections tallies as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday show 4,189 votes in favor of the sales tax, with 3,489 voting in opposition.

Local residents who support the local option sales tax formed One for Prince Edward, a group working to promote its need and benefits for the county’s schools.

In a statement Tuesday night, One for Prince Edward expressed its appreciation for the voters who helped them see the referendum approved.

“Tonight Prince Edward voters made every vote count and gave our community an important tool to build and sustain public schools we can all be proud of in the years ahead,” the One for Prince Edward group said in its statement. “We turned a page in our history, and showed who we are and what we want to be. Most importantly, we delivered for our kids and teachers — making Prince Edward a better place, for everyone.”

Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors have sought approval to allow the county the opportunity to hold the referendum for several years. Prior to the General Assembly approving language allowing the local option sales tax for educational capital projects in all school division this year, only 10 division had been granted statutory authority to hold referendums on the funding option.

Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley said the approval of the 1% sales tax referendum by 54.56% of voters reflects our community’s recognition of the importance of investing in the future of Prince Edward County’s public schools.

“I want to thank everyone who participated in the conversation and voted, with special appreciation to the One For Prince Edward group for its efforts to educate and engage our citizens on this important issue,” Stanley said. “While the referendum provides the board of supervisors with the authority to consider this additional funding option, the board must still hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance before moving forward. This represents an opportunity for transformative, generational investments in our school facilities that can benefit our students, teachers, and community for decades to come.”

Prince Edward County Public Schools Superintendent Chip Jones, Ed.D., also expressed his appreciate to the citizens of Prince Edward County for believing in their schools and investing in the future.

“The approval of the 1% sales tax represents an important opportunity to strengthen our facilities, support our students, and move our community forward,” Jones said. “We recognize the responsibility that comes with this investment and are committed to making it count. We have much to look forward to, and this is another positive step for Prince Edward County. Forward We Go!”

FARMVILLE

Voters in the Town of Farmville re-elected all three incumbents and one newcomer Tuesday.

Brian Vincent won another term with 61.46% of the vote, defeating challenger Christian Fox who received 34.41%. VDE unofficial results show Vincent receiving 1,117 votes to Fox’s 659.

John Miller won the council’s at-large seat, replacing Thomas Pairet who did not seek re-election. Incumbents John Hardy won in Ward A and Adam B. Yoelin in Ward B. The official count shows Miller with 1,703 votes, 97.37%, while Hardy received 601 votes, 96.47%. Yoelin garnered 122 votes, 97.60%.

A. D. “Chuckie” Reid was re-elected in Ward C, defeating challenger Patrick Carwile, 195-80. Reid picked up 70.40% of the vote, compared with his challenger’s 28.88%.

PAMPLIN

Voters in the Town of Pamplin City returned all of the incumbents running unopposed for two year terms of office.

Sarah Hamlett Blackwell was reelected mayor with 49 votes.

For town council, John Marks and Shannon Reed won with 41 votes each, while Ken Swanson was reelected with 36 votes.

In a special election for council, Jessica Arnold won a seat she was appointed to fill with 45 votes.

BUCKINGHAM

Carter Allen was elected to fill out an unexpired term on the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors in a special election.

Allen, who is currently serving on the board after being appointed to fill an open position, receive 535 votes to represent District 7 through the end of 2027.

5TH DISTRICT

In a close contest, incumbent Republican John McGuire III declared victory in the 5th District House of Representative race with the unofficial VDE count showing he received 50.22% of the vote over Democratic opponent Tom Perriello who received 47.98% as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The unofficial numbers show McGuire with 181,248, Perriello at 173,189 and independent challenger Cooke Harvey with 5,790 votes.

In an email, McGuire expressed appreciation to his family, noting that his father, John McGuire Jr, died last week, which he said was tough

“But I know he is smiling down on us for this win,” he said.

“To my Political Director Ramona Christian, our campaign team, our dedicated volunteers and every supporter who knocked on doors, made calls, and believed in our mission, this victory belongs to you,” McGuire stated in the email.

He said he will continue fighting for shared conservative values and delivering real results for the communities he represents.

“This was a tough race, but by the grace of God we won,” McGuire said. “I love this district and whether you voted for me or not, I will keep working hard every day to earn the trust of those who did not support me this time, and to continue delivering for those who did.

In Prince Edward County, Perriello carried the vote garnering 4,106 or 53.21%, compared to McGuire’s 3,468 or 44.94% of ballots cast in the unofficial tallies.

McGuire carried both Buckingham and Cumberland counties.

The Republican outpaced Perriello in Buckingham with 3,467 votes, 55.53%, to the Democrat’s 2,698, 43.21%.

In Cumberland County, McGuire had 2,441 or 55.21% of the vote, compared to Perriello’s 1,892, 42.80%.

U.S. SENATE

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner secured his fourth term in office by defeating Republican Bert Mizusawa with 61.06% of the vote as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. Mizusawa received 38.67% of the vote.

VDE’s unofficial results show Warner received 2,168,828 votes to his challenger’s 1,373,640.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Warner expressed his appreciation for voters who helped him secure the win.

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your governor and senator and I’m fired up and energized to serve another term,” Warner said in a post. “To everyone that came out and got involved in my campaign — thank you. Our work is just getting started.”

In local unofficial results, Warner carried Prince Edward County, while Mizusawa came out on top in Buckingham and Cumberland counties.

VDE’s report shows Warner garnering 4,292 votes, 55.75%, in Prince Edward County to his Republican challenger’s 3,375 votes, 43.84%.

In Buckingham County, Mizusawa received 3,389, 54.35%, while the Democratic incumbent was at 2,842, 45.58%

The Republican also carried Cumberland with 2,427, 55.05%, to Warner who received 1,965 votes, 44.57%