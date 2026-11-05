Herald Community Calendar for the week of Nov. 6

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOVEMBER 6-7

QUILT SHOW — The Heart of Virginia charity quilt show and sale will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 5-6, at Heritage Baptist Church, 219 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg. Use the chapel entrance.

CHRISTMAS MARKET — Farmville United Methodist Church, 212 High Street, Farmville, will hold its Christmas Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7. The Christmas Market will have antiques, collectibles, thrifty treasures, seasonal surprises, baked goods and crafts.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR — St. Theresa Catholic Church, 700 Buffalo Street, Farmville, will hold a Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7. There will be pottery, baked goods, jams, a white elephant booth, jewelry, crafts, many local vendors and door prizes. Food will be available. Free admission.

NOVEMBER 7

FARM DAY — Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold Central Virginia Fun at the Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 7, at the Five County Fair Grounds, 209 Fairgrounds Road, Farmville. There will be free food samples, children’s activities, vendors and food trucks.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will celebrate its 156th church anniversary at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7. The Rev. Dr. James Taylor III, pastor emeritus of Jericho Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Musical guests will be the Voices of Unity. The Rev. Walter M. Fells is the pastor.

BINGO, CHILI, RAFFLE — The Curdsville Community Center, will hold an $8 chili meal beginning at 6 p.m., with bingo at 7 p.m, Nov. 7 at 122 School Road, Dillwyn, just off U.S. 15. Play for a chance to win fun prizes, $10 for 10 cards (20 for members). The Pick-a-Prize Raffle winning tickets will be drawn after the last bingo game. See curdsvillecommunitycenter.org or email curdsvillecommunitycenter122@gmail.com for information.

NOVEMBER 7-8

CIVIL WAR PROGRAM — Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park invites visitors to step back in time and experience the daily life of Confederate soldiers during the American Civil War. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, living historians portraying members of the 19th Virginia Infantry will establish a military encampment at the historic Hillsman House. The program will feature military drills, demonstrations, and interpretations of daily camp life, offering a glimpse into the routines, responsibilities, and hardships experienced by soldiers in the field.

NOVEMBER 8

BINGO EVENT — Piedmont Area Veterans Council bingo will be held at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m. The event will be at 1405 Longwood Avenue, Farmville. There also will be a raffle for 20 items, silent auction and a 50/50. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the council office, 2650 West Third Street, Farmville, for $20 or $25 at the door the day of the event.

NOVEMBER 9

COMPOSTING PROGRAM — Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club’s November meeting will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at the Virginia Cooperative Center, 54 Administration Lane, Buckingham. Everyone is welcome to attend the program on worm composting presented by a representative of the Goochland Powhatan Master Gardeners.

NOVEMBER 10

DEMOCRATIC MEETING — The Cumberland Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Bright Hope Center.

NOVEMBER 11

VETERANS PROGRAM — Appomattox Court House National Historical Park will present Legacy of Service: Exploring Stories of Veterans at Appomattox Court House Nov. 11. Programs include: 1 p.m., Veterans of Appomattox Court House; 2 p.m., After the Surrender: Veteran Visits to Appomattox; and 3 p.m, United States Colored Troops at Appomattox. All programs are free and open to the public.

NOVEMBER 13

SPAGHETTI DINNER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department. 2145 Cumberland Road, Farmville, will hold a veterans spaghetti dinner from 4:30-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, beverage and desserts. Tickets are $10 per person, and $6 for children 12 and under. Dine in or to-go plates available. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

NOVEMBER 14

VETERANS SALUTE — The Salute to Service-Veterans Day Extravaganza in Farmville will be held from noon-5 p.m. at Three Roads Brewing Co., 312 West Third Street. The free event is an annual community event honoring military veterans, families and patriots. Opening ceremonies will be at 1:30 p.m.

PRE-MEN’S DAY — Midway Baptist Church will hold a pre-men’s day service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov, 14. The musical guest will be Sylvester Watson and the Boys. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

NOVEMBER 15

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — New Store Baptist Church, 9637 Francisco Road, Farmville, will celebrate Pastor Irma Exantus’ fourth anniversary at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 15. The community is welcome. The guest preacher will be Pastor Mike Mosely of Full Life Fellowship Ministries, and he will be accompanied by his choir. Lunch will be served following the service. There will be no afternoon service.

MISSIONARY SERVICE — High Bridge Baptist Worship Service will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 15. Its annual missionary program will follow at 3 p.m. with guest preacher, the Rev. Dr. Haney Thomas and the New Bethel Men’s Chorus of Meherrin. All are invited. The missionary ministry is asked to wear white.

MEN’S DAY — Midway Baptist Church men’s ministry will celebrate its annual men’s day at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 15. The guest minister will be Antonio Brooks, associate minister of St. James Baptist Church in Richmond. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

NOVEMBER 18

GRIEFSHARE — A free surviving the holidays seminar will be held from 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, sponsored by Farmville United Methodist Church. Register by Nov. 12th at 434-392-4686 or by email at fumc@farmvilleumc.org. The seminar is for people who are grieving a loved one’s death.

NOVEMBER 19

GAME NIGHT — A free game night will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Curdsville Community Center, 122 School Road, Dillwyn, just off U.S. 15. All ages welcome. Games are provided or bring your own. Desserts and snacks provided. For information, email curdsvillecommunitycenter122@gmail.com

NOVEMBER 20

TREE LIGHTING — The 12th annual Holiday Tree Lighting will be held beginning at 5:15 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20 at High Bridge Plaza in downtown Farmville. There will be music by local student bands, a tree naming contest, cookies and hot chocolate, nonprofits and giveaways. The event is sponsored by the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Farmville.

NOVEMBER 22

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — New Store Baptist Church will celebrate its 156th church anniversary at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. James Hurt of First Rock Baptist Church, and the New Store Baptist Church choir will render the music. To-go meals will be provided following the service, and there will be no afternoon service. New Store Baptist Church is located at 9637 Francisco Road, Farmville, VA 23901. Everyone is welcome.

ART LECTURE — Central Virginia Arts will hold a lecture on Edward Beyer and the Jeffersonian Landscape at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Farmville Public Library community room. The speaker is Jeffrey Ruggles with the Virginia Center for Aging at Virginia Commonwealth University. The lecture is open to the public and free to attend.

NOVEMBER 23

DEMOCRATIC MEETING — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 23 at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, 100 Dominion Drive. Social time starts at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6 p.m.

DECEMBER 5

BENEFIT PROGRAM — High Bridge Baptist Church will hold a benefit program for Deaconess Frances Jasper of Rice at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5. The invited groups are Midway Men Chorus of Cumberland, Committed Praise of Prospect, High Bridge Baptist Choir and Gloria Evans and Group of Fourth Mt. Zion Baptist, Crewe. All are invited to come out and be supportive.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JOHNS MEMORIAL ESPICOPAL CHURCH — Johns Memorial Episcopal Church at 400 High Street holds 8 a.m. service is a Holy Eucharist Service: Rite I and offers a contemplative service. At 10:30 a.m., a Holy Eucharist Service: Rite II includes musical offerings by the church choir and other musicians. Coffee hour after the 10:30 service is a social hour with refreshments open to all participants.

SHARON BAPTIST CHURCH — The community is welcome to worship at Sharon Baptist Church, 1130 Plank Road, in Cumberland on the first through the fourth Sundays at 10 a.m. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. Services are posted on YouTube and the church Facebook page to be viewed at anyone’s convenience.

WOODLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Services will be held at Woodland United Methodist Church, 2087 Woodland Church Road, Buckingham, during January, March, May, July, September and November. Worship service begins during these months at 10 a.m. Woodland alternates months with Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Anyone with questions can contact Certified Lay Minister Ray Ostrander at 434-480-5851.

MOUNT TABOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Service will be held at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3763 South James River Highway, Buckingham, during the months of February, April, June, August, October and December. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. during these months. Mount Tabor alternates months with Woodland United Methodist Church. Anyone with questions can contact Certified Lay Minister Ray Ostrander at 434-480-5851.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE — Cumberland and Guinea Presbyterian Churches invite everyone to their Thursday Night Live Community Service at 7 p.m., every Thursday. This once-a-week, evening service is the joint contemporary worship outreach of the centuries-old Cumberland and Guinea churches of Cumberland County. Come for a different and exciting night of blended praise and biblical preaching. The service will be held each week at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1835 Cumberland Road (Route 45), three miles north of Farmville.

WORSHAM BAPTIST CHURCH — Worsham Baptist holds services every Sunday beginning with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m, followed by praise and worship service at 10:45 a.m., Sunday evening prayer service is at 6 p.m., and every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with a mid- week Bible study/prayer meeting, and AWANA, (a program for elementary school age children). Worsham Baptist Church located at 6708 Farmville Road.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS — Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at noon in the Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland.

SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICES — The Beulah African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 115 South Main Street in Farmville, meets every Sunday. Church school starts at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS — Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Browns Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn.

FORK UNION BAPTIST CHURCH — Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 5952 Dixie Hill Road in Buckingham, has bible study every first and third Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Morning worship is held every second and fourth Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICES — The congregations of Cumberland and Guinea Presbyterian Churches hold services every Sunday. The Guinea service is at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 1176 Guinea Road in Farmville. The Cumberland service is held at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, beginning every Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Triumph Baptist Church, located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County, welcomes everyone to services each Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by Prayer/Praise and worship service at 11 a.m. Worship Service is live streamed on the church Facebook page. Rev. Morris Garner is the pastor.

EXERCISE CLASS — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP — Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 – 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT — An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 – 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH — New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.