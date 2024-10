The Richmond Symphony Orchestra (RSO) will return to the stage in Jarman Auditorium at Longwood for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 1.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public; tickets are not required. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The RSO will perform Fate Now Conquers by the contemporary GRAMMY-nominated composer, Carlos Simon, and the pastoral Symphony No. 8 in G Major, op 88 by the Czech national composer, Antonin Dvorak. The conductor for the performance will be Valentina Peleggi, the RSO’s music director and Lewis T. Booker music director chair.

The RSO concert is underwritten by the John Cook Cole Symphony Fund of the Longwood University Foundation. For more than a decade, the RSO has performed at Longwood through a partnership established by the late Dr. John Cook, a 1952 alumnus and benefactor of the Cook-Cole College of Arts and Sciences. The endowed partnership provides for one performance each academic year. The concert is hosted by Longwood’s Department of Music and supported by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.

The post Richmond Symphony Orchestra set for free concert appeared first on Farmville .