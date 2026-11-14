Members of a Purdue MEDLIFE trip work on infrastructure in a host community. Photo provided by Purdue MEDLIFE Chapter

Purdue’s MEDLIFE chapter will take a record 27 students to Tamarindo, Costa Rica, in January for a week-long service learning trip, where they will help run free mobile clinics for low-income communities in the area.

MEDLIFE, which stands for Medicine, Education and Development for Low Income Families Everywhere, is an international organization with chapters at colleges and universities across the country. Purdue’s service learning trip is one of two major trips that MEDLIFE organizes.

“It’s an educational experience that we go to, mostly in South American countries, but one location in Africa,” said Morgan Hirschhorn, the chapter’s SLT director and a senior in biomedical health sciences.

Hirschhorn said this year’s turnout is the largest the chapter has seen.

Erica Avila, MedLife’s president and a senior in nursing, has watched the trips grow since she joined as a freshman.

“It started off very small. It was only five of us at first, and then every single year, it’s just been increasing in numbers,” Avila said.

For SLTs, students are flown into the host country and spend the first day on a reality tour led by a local guide.

“They give us a tour about the community and the schooling and the living conditions of these communities that we’re going to be setting up the mobile clinics in,” Hirschhorn said.

Purdue MEDLIFE participants walk down the road in their host community. Phot provided by Purdue MEDLIFE Chapter

Over the next three days, students are bused to a new community each day alongside local doctors and nurses. They set up the clinics in classrooms, churches or open spaces.

“We usually set up private stations to do these mobile clinics,” Hirschhorn said. Stations include pharmacy, dentistry, general medicine, OB/GYN and hygiene.

Out of all the mobile clinic stations, both Hirschhorn and Avila said the toothbrushing station was the most memorable.

“Our favorite is definitely the toothbrushing station, because that’s with all the little kids, and we get to teach them how to brush their teeth,” Hirschhorn said. “You’d be really surprised. A lot of them have never brushed their teeth before or really know what it entails, so we get to provide them all with toothbrushes and toothpaste.”

On every MEDLIFE trip, there’s also a project day where members build projects that improve infrastructure for the local communities they visit.

“In Peru, we built greenhouses for farming communities. In Guatemala, (MEDLIFE members built) fuel-efficient stoves,” Hirschhorn said.

In Costa Rica, previous groups paved cement sidewalks in their host community.

“They only have dirt roads in their community, so (MEDLIFE members) were just building sidewalks,” Avila said.

Purdue MEDLIFE has not yet decided on a project for their upcoming trip. But in addition to helping local communities, SLTs also give students a chance to experience what the land has to offer.

“We’re doing a hot spring waterfall hike (in Tamarindo), and we’re seeing the monkeys and the toucans and all of that,” Hirschhorn said.

For Avila, the clinics were “very eye-opening,” as well as the relationships built while working abroad alongside a community.

“You get very close with everybody that’s on the trip, and you get to really see how passionate everybody is,” she said.

Hirschhorn said the SLT is not limited to just pre-health students, but attendees must be MEDLIFE members, which requires attending two general meetings.

“It’s more tailored towards pre-healthcare (and) nursing, but anyone can go that’s interested in helping people or giving back to communities,” Hirschhorn said.

About half of the roughly 50 people on this year’s trip will come from other schools, including Boston College and the University of Kentucky.

Avila said she hopes students leave the trip more confident in a healthcare setting and more aware of the factors beyond the disease itself.

“It’s not just illnesses. Sometimes there’s a lot of other socioeconomic factors that play into it,” she said.

Hirschhorn agreed and said she hopes they leave with pride in what they did on the trip.

“(I hope students) come back feeling good about themselves and feeling like they contributed to something greater than just within our community,” Hirschhorn said.