Students assemble menstrual care packages for a service activity organized by the Purdue Period Project. Savannah Price | Staff Photographer

The Period Project at Purdue University is working to eliminate period poverty in Greater Lafayette through fundraising, education and community outreach.

Led by President Mallory McDonald, a senior studying public health, the organization raises money to purchase menstrual products and assembles menstrual kits once a month. The kits are donated to local organizations, including Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, the YWCA, Purdue’s ACE Food Pantry and a family health clinic outreach mobile van serving surrounding counties.

“Volunteering is always important. Just helping others without expecting help in return is very beneficial in becoming a better person,” McDonald said.

Beyond volunteering, the club hosts weekly educational and social meetings covering topics such as breast cancer awareness, women’s health and feminism.

For McDonald, the organization’s mission is about more than providing menstrual products. It is also about ensuring people do not have to sacrifice other necessities to afford them.

“I think (providing menstrual products) makes a big impact. Just donating dignity to those who don’t need the stress of choosing between period products or food,” McDonald said.

Founded in 2018, the Period Project also advocates for greater access to menstrual products on campus. Purdue announced in February 2020 that it would provide free menstrual products in campus bathrooms.

Students interested in joining can follow @purdueperiodproject on Instagram for club callouts, meeting information and upcoming events.