Boilermaker cross country put on a performance Friday as they raced in the NCAA Div. I Great Lakes Region Cross Country Championships hosted by Michigan State.

Purdue men’s cross country showed up and placed 7th out of 30 teams. Two men finished in the top thirty finishers. The standout Boilermaker was senior Douglas Buckeridge leading the men finishing with a time of 30:30.9. This time led him to 14th place overall. Shortly behind him was senior Nerius White running a personal best of 30:41.6. He finished in 20th place overall out of 201 runners.

The third Boilermaker to cross the line was junior Hugh Jacobsmeyer. Finishing with a time of 31:12.7 and in 49th place. Following behind him was sophomore Daniel Emmert with a time of 31:27.3 and in 69th place.

The fifth and final scorer for the Boilermakers was sophomore Nate Assa finishing with a time of 31:38.6 in 79th place. This performance was a personal best for Assa.

The women finished 9th out of 30 teams in the 6k. The first Boilermaker across the line was junior Lauren Pegher with a time of 20:58.8 and in 24th place overall. Next was sophomore Sawyer DeWitt finishing at 21:39.7 and in 60th place.

The third and fourth Boilermakers overall finished within 3.2 seconds of each other. The pair included sophomore Katherine Valentine and senior Julia Economou. Valentine finished at 21:52.2 and 75th place while Economou finished in 21:55.4 and 80th place.

The final scorer for the women was senior Sofia Munoz in 22:03.3 and 91st place.

The qualified Boilermakers will now turn their attention to NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana on Nov. 21.