Junior forward Jaiden Anderson, Purdue’s star striker, found herself with the ball and four Michigan state defenders bearing down on her, seven minutes into extra time of the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Championship game.

Anderson — as she has so many times this season — cut to her right, creating enough space to uncork a screamer of a goal from outside the penalty box. The goal handed Purdue the Big Ten Championship, as the first to score in extra time automatically wins the game.

“It's just repetition. It's kind of muscle memory. So I just took my moments and it's a lot of focus, and a lot of concentration, just to put the ball in the back of the net,” Anderson said after the game.

After her goal, Anderson and the rest of the Purdue team broke into furious celebrations. Anderson took off her jersey, and was mobbed by her teammates as she swung her jersey above her head.

“Definitely didn't think that was going to happen,” Anderson said of her celebration, “But it was just for the moment, like pure excitement, pure love, and passion for this game.”

Junior forward Rosa Maalouf puts her hands on her head after Michigan State sophomore defender Mackenzie Kruer scored the game-tying goal near the end of the second half of the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Friday at Folk Field. Andrew Coleman | Photo & Video Editor

Purdue senior keeper Grace Miller, who made several key stops to keep Purdue in the game, said she started crying after Anderson’s winner.

“I took off my gloves, and I just started crying. This team wanted it so much … And, Jaiden, I mean, what can I say? She's just a baller,” Miller said.

Miller said she thought the atmosphere of the home crowd was key to powering the team to victory.

“Coming out of the tunnel and seeing almost all of West Lafayette out there to support us. I mean, wow, that's just amazing,” Miller said. “So many student athletes and students cheering. I mean, they just fueled me, fueled our team.”

The Purdue soccer team poses with a Big Ten Tournament Championship banner following its 4-3 win against Michigan State Friday night at Folk Field. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

When asked if Purdue was now a soccer school, Miller responded by saying “Oh hell yeah, we are!”

Purdue head coach Richard Moodie was somewhat more reserved when asked the same question.

Junior forward Jaiden Anderson celebrates after her golden goal, winning Purdue the Big Ten Tournament Championship against Michigan State on Friday at Folk Field. Anderson finished with one goal and three shots. Andrew Coleman | Photo & Video Editor

“(When) everyone thinks of Purdue (sports): It's basketball. It's volleyball. It's swimming and diving. It's all that, and changing the perception from the inside looking out, outside looking in, was one of the big goals,” Moodie said in his distinctive Scottish accent. “And so we're an all-sports school in Purdue, but soccer's certainly up there now, for sure.”

While Moodie said his goal was to win a national championship, he also recognized the many accomplishments of this season’s team.

“This season could have ended today in a loss, and I would have said it’d be a success because look at the community that's out here tonight supporting soccer,” Moodie said. “This team has brought soccer into this community.”

Irene Campo, who won most outstanding player of the tournament, said even after Michigan State equalized in the 88th minute she was still confident Purdue would win.

“We kind (were under a) little bit of pressure, because you know you're playing (at) home, everyone's cheering for you,” Campo said. “But I knew we were gonna either way, come out with the win, and I'm just really really happy.” Campo said.

The rowdy, boisterous home crowd was something both Moodie, Campo, Miller took pride in.

“I've never had this feeling back home,” Campo, who originally hails from Spain said. “Having all these people supporting, and also on social media — (all the) Purdue sports (teams) that I've seen in videos supporting us, like thank you so much, guys. I think it means a lot for me and for the girls.”

Key to the home crowd’s energy were the Boiler Ultras, Purdue women’s soccer student section, which was started by three friends in 2023. Two of the Ultras original founders, Cole Sand and Stephen Wong were in attendance despite both already having graduated. Sand was in town for a wedding, and Wong made the drive down from Wisconsin where he now lives.

Junior goalkeeper Grace Miller grabs the ball near the net during the Big Ten Tournament Championship against Michigan State on Friday at Folk Field. Miller finished the night with nine saves. Andrew Coleman | Photo & Video Editor

“We're true soccer fans, and we were like, let's bring a true soccer experience to this team and this club,” Sand said when asked about why they started the club.

After Anderson scored her golden goal, she made sure to celebrate with the Ultras.

“We went from three people standing here, having fun, and to go from that to 2,400 students packing out Folk Field, it's just full circle, and hopefully, this just becomes the norm,” Sand said.