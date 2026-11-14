Behind a 23-point performance from junior guard Gicarri Harris and another strong finish from redshirt freshman Antione West Jr., the Boilermakers overcame stretches of inconsistent offense to pull away from the Ohio Bobcats.

Purdue men's basketball (2-2) secured an 80-62 victory over Ohio (2-1) on Friday night at Mackey Arena, but head coach Matt Painter was far from satisfied with everything he saw from his team.

For Painter, the victory highlighted both the potential of Purdue's revamped roster and the growing pains that have accompanied its early-season development.

"We play good in stretches, and then we play poorly in stretches," Painter said. "We need some consistency, and we need individual players to be consistent. We need groups together to be consistent."

Harris provided the biggest offensive spark, delivering his strongest performance of the young season after being moved out of the starting lineup. He finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while committing just one turnover. His aggressive drives and ability to create scoring opportunities gave Purdue a much-needed boost when its half-court offense struggled to find a rhythm.

Despite losing his starting role, Harris said his approach to the game had not changed.

"Starting or not starting, you always have to be ready to play," Harris said. "It doesn't matter if you play two minutes or you play the whole game. You have to come out there and play as hard as you can the whole time and play smart."

Painter praised Harris' response to the lineup change, pointing to his improved practices and willingness to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him.

The Purdue coach acknowledged that Harris may have been pressing while starting, but said he had earned his place in the lineup entering the season and responded well when circumstances changed.

"It just kind of shows you his character," Painter said. "He knows it's not personal, and he played well. But he's also practiced well here."

Harris' performance was particularly encouraging because of the variety of ways he contributed offensively. Rather than relying exclusively on perimeter shooting, he consistently attacked the basket and created opportunities for himself and his teammates. He attributed that aggression to an area of his game he has worked to develop.

"That's just one of my strengths that I've always had, just growing up, just being able to get downhill, get to the basket," Harris said. "There were just a lot of times in the game where it presented itself."

While Harris supplied the offensive production, West continued to establish himself as a reliable option late in games. He ended the game with 17 points and four assists, shooting an efficient 5-for-11 from the field. West has emerged as a player Painter can trust in closing stretches, using his ability to attack the paint and create shots as opposing defenses tighten.

West said his comfort level tends to increase as games progress, even when he struggles to find his rhythm early.

"I feel like the first half was kind of shaky a little bit, but by the second half, everything definitely started to slow down, and I just felt more comfortable," West said. "I feel like I always feel more comfortable towards the end of the game."

That composure has become increasingly valuable for a Purdue team still figuring out how to distribute offensive responsibilities across a backcourt featuring several new and returning contributors.

Unlike previous seasons, when the Boilermakers could rely heavily on one primary ball handler, Painter has emphasized a more balanced approach.

"Simple wins the race," Painter said. "When we get ahead of ourselves a little bit, and we try to thread the needle, or you know, just read what the defense is giving you, and then get that basketball moving."

Still, Purdue's offensive execution remained uneven. The Boilermakers shot 43.3% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, making 10 of their 31 three-point attempts. Although they committed just nine turnovers, questionable shot selection and missed opportunities prevented them from consistently building on their strongest stretches.

One player still searching for his shooting rhythm is sophomore guard Omer Mayer, whose early-season struggles continued against Ohio. After playing just a little over eight minutes and going zero-for-five from the field, Mayer is now shooting just 13.3% on the season. He has made just four of his 30 shots so far.

Painter defended Mayer's shot selection Friday, distinguishing the quality of his attempts from his inability to convert them.

"I thought in the first couple games he took shots, you know, two to three shots each game he absolutely shouldn't take," Painter said. "Maybe there's one tonight, but I thought he took good shots."

The coach remained confident in Mayer's shooting ability, emphasizing that he needs a successful performance to rebuild his confidence.

"We've seen him make shots, so we've been around him for a year," Painter said. "He can shoot the basketball. He needs to see the ball go in. He needs to see some positive things happen for him to build some confidence."

Purdue also found success through its rebounding and defensive activity, particularly after halftime. The Boilermakers finished with a 37-27 advantage on the glass, including 15 offensive rebounds, while forcing 15 Ohio turnovers and recording 10 steals.

Painter praised the second-half rebounding effort but expressed frustration with his team's inability to consistently secure loose balls and adjust to the officiating.

"We were their best offense for a while because we just kept fouling them," Painter said. "No matter what goes on or what you think of that, you have to adjust how the game's called, and I didn't think we did a very good job of adjusting to it."

Another encouraging development for the Boilermakers came from senior center Enzo Shahrvin, whose contributions extended beyond the scoring column. Although Shahrvin went scoreless, Painter praised his screening, defensive positioning and improved recovery after defending ball screens.

The French big man acknowledged that adapting to American college basketball has required significant adjustments, particularly when it comes to the rules governing physical play.

"It's very different from where I come from in basketball over here," Shahrvin said. "But I got a good coach, good teammates that really help me out when I need it, so right now I feel confident."

Painter said Shahrvin's development has been especially important in providing support behind junior center Daniel Jacobsen, who finished with 9 points and eight rebounds, along with recording three blocks.

The coach also acknowledged that Purdue missed several opportunities to get Jacobsen the ball in favorable scoring positions, another example of the offensive decision-making he wants to improve.

For a team featuring so many players adjusting to new roles, the challenge remains translating individual talent into consistent execution.

Painter believes the pieces are in place, but the Boilermakers must develop a better understanding of when to attack, when to move the ball and how to maintain their defensive intensity regardless of offensive results.

"You just got to make the best play for us, not necessarily the best play for you," Painter said. "You watch film and you learn and you understand it."

Friday's victory offered another glimpse of Purdue's potential, particularly with Harris providing a spark off the bench and West continuing to mature in crucial moments.

"We have some talented guys, but we gotta learn to be better together," Painter said.

The Boilermakers will return to action and hope to continue building consistency as they face Lipscomb at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mackey Arena.