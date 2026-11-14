Junior forward Rosa Maalouf kicks the ball during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Michigan State Friday night at Folk Field. Maalouf totaled one goal and one assist. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

Purdue women's soccer was just minutes away from writing its storybook ending. Then, in the 88th minute, Michigan State ripped the final page from its grasp.

The hard-fought two-goal lead had evaporated with the heat of this match. A championship that once seemed all but secured was suddenly back in question. But the Boilermakers weren't ready for their story to end.

In the 96th minute, Anderson changed that ending.

The senior forward sent a right-footed strike into the top right corner of the net, setting off a championship celebration at Folk Field and delivering Purdue a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan State on Friday night.

No. 13 Purdue (17-2-3, 10-2-1 Big Ten) outlasted No. 3 Michigan State 15-4-2, 9-3-0 Big Ten) to capture the 2026 Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament championship, earning its second tournament title in program history and first since 2007 with a 4-3 record. The victory also marked the Boilermakers' fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.

Here are three takeaways from Purdue's championship victory.

Anderson delivered when it mattered most

There are goals that change the momentum of a game, and then there are goals that define a season, a career. For Anderson, her overtime winner against Michigan State was the culmination of a breakout season in which she became one of the most productive players in the country.

The junior forward finished the season with 20 goals and seven assists for 47 points across 22 games. She recorded 43 shots on goal on 99 attempts, scored seven game-winning goals and found the net in all but two of Purdue's victories. Her 20 goals marked an exponential jump from her first two collegiate seasons at USC, where she combined for eight goals in 38 appearances.

Anderson's production earned her Big Ten Forward of the Year honors and a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. She also became the first Boilermaker since 2021 to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after recording three goals and six points in wins over Northwestern and Indiana. To cap it all off, the 18th goal of the regular season broke Purdue's single-season scoring record.

But with a championship on the line Friday night, Anderson had another page to add to her record-breaking season.

After Michigan State sophomore defender Mackenzie Kruer found the back of the net in the 88th minute to tie the game at three, Purdue was forced to regroup after coming within minutes of securing the title in regulation. The Boilermakers had surrendered a two-goal advantage and watched what once looked like a comfortable lead turn into a sudden-death opportunity.

Neither team found the breakthrough before regulation ended, sending the championship contest into overtime.

Michigan State opened the extra period with pressure, recording two shots in the first four minutes. Junior goalkeeper Grace Miller and the Purdue defense held firm, keeping the Spartans off the scoreboard and giving the Boilermakers another opportunity to push forward.

That opportunity came at 96:35.

Anderson fired a right-footed shot into the top right corner, beating Michigan State sophomore goalkeeper Noelle Henning and ending the contest just 6:35 into overtime.

It was Anderson's seventh game-winning goal of the season and perhaps her most important, after spending the year rewriting Purdue's record book.

Newcomers helped program blossom

Purdue entered the 2026 season with a significantly revamped roster, welcoming seven transfers who would quickly become important pieces of the team's success. By the end of the season, those additions had helped the Boilermakers establish themselves as one of the Big Ten's toughest teams and compete with some of the best programs in the country.

The results were evident throughout the schedule. Purdue finished the regular season with 17 wins and collected four victories against ranked opponents. The Boilermakers picked up conference wins against No. 21 Rutgers, No. 18 Michigan and No. 17 Michigan State, while also earning a 2-0 road victory over No. 14 Southern California. Purdue's ability to compete against ranked competition became a defining part of its season and tonight, particularly as it navigated a challenging Big Ten schedule.

Junior defender Emilia Deppe kicks the ball away from senior defender Mimi Hallier during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Michigan State Friday night at Folk Field. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

The newcomers were not simply supporting pieces in that run. They became central to Purdue's production, with several making an immediate impact in the starting lineup. That was especially apparent in the tournament championship against Michigan State, when all four of Purdue's goals came from players in their first season with the program.

Transfer junior forward Rosa Maalouf opened the scoring in the 34th minute before assisting freshman midfielder Addy Feldman's goal less than six minutes later. Transfer junior forward McKenzie Carle extended Purdue's advantage early in the second half, and transfer Anderson delivered the overtime winner. The four goals write the perfect story to illustrate just how quickly the new additions had become integrated into the Boilermakers' attack.

Purdue's season-long offensive numbers further reflected the team's collective production. The Boilermakers scored 74 goals and recorded 67 assists across 22 games, averaging more than three goals per contest. Rather than relying on one player to carry the offense, Purdue consistently found contributions throughout its lineup.

Anderson's record-breaking season and championship-winning goal will understandably headline Purdue's postseason story. But the team's success was also built on a group of newcomers who helped raise its ceiling. In a season that ended with a Big Ten Tournament title, the Boilermakers' ability to bring together a revamped roster proved just as important as any individual performance.

Campo kicked into higher gear

Anderson may have delivered the championship-winning goal, but senior midfielder Irene Campo's contributions throughout the season and Big Ten Tournament helped put Purdue in position to compete for a title.

The senior midfielder put together the most productive season of her Purdue career, finishing with 12 goals and six assists for 30 points across 22 appearances. After recording eight goals and two assists in her first season with the Boilermakers, Campo took another step forward in 2026, matching her career highs in goals and assists while becoming one of Purdue's most reliable offensive threats.

Her impact was especially noticeable against conference competition. Campo scored against Rutgers, Minnesota, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin during the regular season, giving Purdue another consistent scoring option in some of its most important matchups. Five of her 12 goals were game-winners, highlighting her ability to make a difference when the Boilermakers needed a result.

That production carried into the Big Ten Tournament, where Campo became one of Purdue's most influential players. She scored the overtime winner against Penn State in the quarterfinals before finding the net twice against Wisconsin in the semifinals. Against the Badgers, she played all 110 minutes as Purdue battled through extra time before advancing on penalty kicks. Her three goals across the tournament's first two rounds helped earn her Most Outstanding Player honors.

Campo's tournament run was particularly vital because of how much Purdue needed contributions from different parts of its lineup to reach the championship. Her scoring helped the Boilermakers advance through two difficult matchups, while her ability to produce in high-pressure moments gave the team another option beyond Anderson. By the time Purdue reached the final, Campo had already helped establish the offensive momentum that carried the team through the tournament.

She did not add to her scoring total in Friday's championship game, playing 76 minutes against Michigan State. Instead, four other Boilermakers found the net, with Anderson ultimately delivering the overtime winner. That distribution of production reflected a team that had relied on more than one player to get through the postseason instead.

Campo finished the season with 30 points, matching her career high from her final season at South Alabama. Her development from her first year at Purdue to becoming a 12-goal scorer and Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player gave the Boilermakers another major offensive presence. While Anderson supplied the defining moment in the championship game, Campo's production throughout the tournament helped make Purdue's title run possible.

With the Big Ten title secured, Campo and the Boilermakers now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. Her postseason production gives Purdue another proven scoring threat as it prepares to face a new level of competition. If Campo can carry the same consistency into the national tournament, she could play a major role in how far the Boilermakers advance in their pursuit of a national championship.