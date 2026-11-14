The Boilers continue making efforts in the non-conference schedule, achieving their second straight win.

Purdue (2-2) defeated Ohio University (2-1) 80-62 Friday night. Efforts were led by junior guard Gicarri Harris who scored 23 points on the night

After the game head coach Matt Painter, junior guard Gicarri Harris, senior forward Enzo Shahrvin, redshirt freshman guard Antione West Jr. spoke to media reflecting on the win.