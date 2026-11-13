The Purdue football team's charter buses left the Purdue Airport at 6:06 p.m. after the team's plane was grounded due to a nationwide directive from the Federal Aviation Administration. Alexa Stalter | Staff Reporter

The Purdue football team is making an unexpected diversion after being forced to bus rather than fly to Iowa for its game against the Hawkeyes.

The change was made due to a directive by the Federal Aviation Administration, which stopped all departing flights nationwide Friday afternoon.

The football team's plane, a Boeing 737 that was set to depart from the Purdue Airport for Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 3:50 p.m. Friday, was instead grounded on the tarmac for over an hour. A Purdue football representative confirmed that the grounded plane was supposed to transport the team, but now the team will now take a bus to the University of Iowa campus ahead of a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup Saturday.

The spokesperson did not give details on the timeline for bus departure or arrival.

The cause for nationwide grounding is currently unclear, but the FAA cited it was "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."