Junior forward Jaiden Anderson dribbles the ball to prepare to take Friday's game-winning shot against Michigan State. Andrew Coleman | Photo & Video Editor

On a cold, rainy night, 2,200 Boilermaker fans braved the elements to watch women’s soccer bring the heat. As the team stepped onto the wet pitch, the team had one final task standing between them and a piece of program history. But Michigan State had other plans, forcing the championship match beyond regulation with a late equalizer. With 25 minutes of extra time looming, Purdue found its answer in the 97th minute.

No. 13 Purdue (17-2-3, 10-2-1 Big Ten) fought hard to defeat No. 3 Michigan State 4-3 Friday night at Folk Field to capture its second Big Ten Tournament Championship in program history. The victory also marked Purdue's fourth win over a ranked opponent this season and first Big Ten Tournament Championship win since 2007.

Boilermaker fans celebrate after Purdue defeats Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, 4-3. Andrew Coleman | Photo & Video Editor

Purdue broke through in the 34th minute when junior forward Rosa Maalouf found the back of the net off an assist from senior midfielder Megan Santa Cruz. The goal sparked the Boilermaker offense, as freshman midfielder Addison Feldman doubled the lead less than six minutes later in the 39th minute, with junior forward Rosa Maalouf recording the assist.

Michigan State responded just before halftime, with Spartan senior midfielder Kayla Briggs scoring at 41:58 to cut Purdue's advantage to 2-1.

Michigan State continued to fight back, with sophomore defender Mackenzie Kruer finding the back of the net at 88:20. Assisted by senior defender Renee Watson, Kruer's goal brought the Spartans level at 3-3, forcing the championship match into overtime.

After a scoreless opening period of overtime, junior forward Jaiden Anderson delivered the championship-winning goal at 96:35. Anderson sent the ball into the top-right corner of the net off her right foot, cementing Purdue’s 4-3 victory and sending Folk Field into a riot.

Junior forward McKenzie Carle has contributed one goal on one shot on goal through 73 minutes, while Santa Cruz has recorded two assists on three shots, including one on goal, through 76 minutes. Junior forward Rosa Maalouf has also contributed a goal and an assist on two shots, including one on goal, through 80 minutes.

Purdue soccer celebrates after junior forward Jaiden Anderson makes game-winning shot in overtime to win the Big Ten Tournament Championship in overtime. Andrew Coleman | Photo & Video Editor

Head coach Richard Moodie reached the Big Ten Tournament Championship in his third season leading the Boilermakers. Despite winning seven conference championships during his previous tenure at South Alabama, Friday marked his first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament final.

Purdue entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed after finishing the regular season with a program-record 9-2-1 Big Ten record. The Boilermakers defeated No. 21 Penn State 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals before advancing past Wisconsin in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the semifinals.

Senior goalkeeper Grace Miller played every minute of Purdue's tournament run, recording five saves across the first two rounds, including two stops in the semifinal shootout against Wisconsin to help send the Boilermakers to the championship.

The Boilermakers' win is that much sweeter, solidifying their dominance over the Spartans, having defeated then-No. 2 Michigan State 2-1 earlier this season, right in the hallowed fences of Folk Field.