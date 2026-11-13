Republican District 22 state Sen. Ron Alting gives a speech after losing his reelection campaign to Democrat Natasha Baker Nov. 3 at the Tippecanoe County Office Building. Alting previously said he would step down had he won the election. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

Following cases filed Tuesday, Nov. 10, that allege six counts of misdemeanor theft against former state Sen. Ron Alting and four counts against alleged accomplice Pamela Krammes, two Tippecanoe County judges have recused themselves from the cases and requested a special judge be appointed.

In an order filed Thursday, Nov. 12, Tippecanoe Superior Court 5 Judge Kristen McVey requested that a special judge be assigned for Alting’s case. The request was made due to the case involving “co-defendants including a local, (soon to be) former State Senator who is well known in the community,” according to public records.

Judge Daniel Moore from Tippecanoe Superior Court 7 did the same for Krammes’ case, who was charged in four of the six alleged shoplifting incidents with Alting. Both are facing misdemeanor charges.

The appointment of special judges for the cases is “needed to avoid any appearance of impropriety and/or impartiality given said Senator’s longstanding interactions with the local community, local community leaders and local political institutions and subdivisions including the Courts,” the order said.

According to the order, McVey and Moore have “personally consulted with each eligible judicial officer within Tippecanoe County and all have indicated they have or will disqualify if appointed special judge. The undersigned judges, similarly, recuse and disqualify with respect to these cases.”

The Tippecanoe Circuit Court has assigned a special prosecutor to both cases, according to public records.

On Sept. 22, Alting and Krammes reportedly acted “in concert,” placing multiple stolen items into plastic Walmart bags before entering a self-checkout lane at the Walmart on Commerce Drive in Lafayette.

Alting then reportedly scanned one bag of chips, which Krammes then reportedly placed in a bag. This was then placed into a shopping cart with the stolen items.

After, Alting and Krammes were reportedly confronted by Walmart security staff and Alting reportedly stated “Oh, I am just going to go pay for these,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Alting and Krammes reportedly refused to cooperate and left the premises, leaving the merchandise behind.

According to the affidavit, Alting and Krammes allegedly used the same shoplifting method on Aug. 5, Sept. 6 and Sept. 18. On Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, Alting reportedly entered the store alone and used the same method.

Each instance is reportedly documented by Walmart surveillance video.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Alting requested a trial by jury, according to online court records.