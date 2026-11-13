Ken Jones, chair of the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party, discusses the blue wave in Tuesday’s elections. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

Ken Jones, chairman of the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party, announced Friday that the party plans to petition the court for a special election in the Tippecanoe Township trustee race, following a voting machine error that left hundreds of early voters without the option to vote for the Democratic candidate.

The announcement came during the public comment period following a meeting of a Tippecanoe County Board of Elections Friday afternoon, where officials reviewed provisional ballots and worked to certify the results of the Nov. 3 general election.

Republican incumbent Bill Jones received 1,825 votes, narrowly defeating Democratic challenger Holden Mugford, who received 1,707 votes, according to the County’s unofficial election results

However, a ballot programming error left Mugford’s name off voting machines for 13 days, from Oct. 9-21, affecting 424 voters in Tippecanoe Township.

Of those voters, 117 were able to cast corrected ballots before the Nov. 2 deadline, while another 74 straight-ticket Democratic votes were properly credited to Mugford. That left 233 ballots in question, according to a statement presented by Ken Jones during Friday's meeting.

“Cerification does not erase the fact that 233 voters were denied a ballot in a race decided by 118 votes,” the statement read.

The error originated Oct. 8, when officials were correcting an unrelated precinct issue in Wea Township. Changes were mistakenly applied to an outdated Sept. 30 version of the ballot rather than the active version, removing Mugford’s name from the system.

Mugford, who was selected by the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party to replace a candidate who had moved out of the township, had properly filed his paperwork Oct. 1. His name appeared on voting machines during public tests Oct. 2 and during the first three days of early voting, Oct. 6-8.

The error went unnoticed until Oct. 21, when John Muller, a candidate for the Tippecanoe Township board, discovered the omission while casting his ballot.

County election officials subsequently contacted affected voters and arranged opportunities for them to cast replacement ballots.

Despite those efforts, more than half of the affected ballots were not replaced or otherwise accounted for through straight ticket voters.

The Democratic Party said it would file its petition next week, arguing that a new election is necessary to ensure voters have the opportunity to choose between both candidates.

Under Indiana Code 3-12-8-17, a court must order a special election if it determines that a ballot or voting system programming error makes it impossible to establish which candidate received the most votes.

Such an election would be limited to precincts where the court determined the error occurred.

State law gives candidates until noon 14 days after an election to file a contest petition, while a county party chairman may file within 17 days if the candidate has not already done so. The latter deadline falls on Nov. 20.

Earlier in the meeting, the Board also reviewed 47 Election Day provisional ballots, approving two for voters who subsequently provided valid identification, and four for voters whose ballots had been inadvertently canceled by voting machines.

Officials also reviewed absentee ballots, including 27 which had been received after the Nov. 3 deadline, which could not be counted.

The Board later recessed to allow election staff to finish processing approved ballots and updating election totals before certification.

Although the county was proceeding with certification, Jones maintained that the results could not establish with certainty which candidate voters intended to elect.

“None of us can know the true will of the voters in Tippecanoe Township regarding their next township trustee,” the statement read.