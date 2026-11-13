A Boeing 737 supposed to depart at 3:50 p.m. is still present at the airport about 5 p.m. Alexa Stalter | Staff Reporter

Friday about 4:30 p.m. the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop of all flights in the United States. The reason for the grounding is “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the FAA said.

A Purdue University Airport representative confirmed that all departing flights from the airport are grounded until further notice.

A Boeing 737 is currently grounded at the Purdue airport, and was set to depart about 3:50 p.m. to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

There have only been two times the FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop. The most recent was in January 2023 due to a pilot notification system going down. The second time was during the Sept. 11 attacks.

The current cause of the stops is not yet known.

According to CNN, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there is “no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us.”