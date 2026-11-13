Indiana Republicans spent much of fall and winter of 2025 in an open battle over an ultimately unsuccessful effort to redistrict Indiana’s congressional districts to replace the state’s only two Democrat-held seats with Republicans.

Had the new map been passed, though, Indiana Republicans — not Democrats — could have seen their delegation in the House of Representatives wiped out after Tuesday’s midterms. The GOP would have found itself with at most just two members in the House, according to an analysis done by The Exponent.

The analysis was conducted by taking preliminary precinct-level data from the Indiana secretary of state’s office and grouping the precincts by the district boundaries proposed in 2025.

“The trend is clear that Indiana, from a Republican perspective, dodged a bullet last year,” said Spencer Deery, West Lafayette’s Republican state senator and a vocal critic of redistricting.

The only two districts the GOP could have carried would have been the 5th and 9th districts.

Several precincts were split by the 2025 map — the analysis handled these split precincts by splitting votes based on area. This was an imperfect means of allocating votes because it assumes uniform population density within a precinct. For example, if 60% of a precinct was in one district and 40% was in another, the precinct’s votes were split 60% and 40% between the two districts.

Because of the uncertainty introduced by this assumption, both the 5th and 9th districts could have narrowly gone to Republicans depending on how the population inside the split precincts was distributed. The analysis also ignores any candidate effects and treats all votes for Democrat and Republican candidates equally.

Despite these caveats when using this method, all nine of Indiana’s congressional districts would have gone to Democrats — the same outcome shown by an analysis using results for the secretary of state election by Decision Desk HQ.

While Deery said he opposed redistricting last year because he said he thought it was undemocratic, he said not all GOP opponents shared his reasoning.

“Some didn’t quite buy that argument. They just flat out thought it was going to blow up in the face of Republicans, and it looks like they were right in having that concern,” Deery said.

Regardless of the reasoning behind voting no on redistricting — as all 10 Democratic state senators and 21 Republican state senators did — Deery, who nearly lost the GOP nomination for his seat after his no vote, said “doing the right thing always ages well, and I think that is definitely true in this case.”

While the map was drawn with the intention of creating a 9-0 map for the GOP, this would have required splitting Indianapolis’ Democratic voters into surrounding deep red districts. In essence, the Indiana GOP proposed eliminating a solid blue district by watering down its margins in surrounding solid red districts.

If it had watered down those seats, the GOP’s margins in them would no longer have been sufficient to withstand Democrats’ performance in the midterms. As it was, the GOP saw three-term incumbent Victoria Spartz fall in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

“It’s easy to see in retrospect how dodgy it was, but even going into it, the question I asked myself … ‘How can anybody look at this as adding value to their strategy?’” said James McCann, interim head of the political science department at Purdue University.

James McCann, a Purdue political science professor, explains his thoughts on the vice presidential debate in 2024. Andrew Coleman | Photo & Video Editor

When asked if he thought the proposal would have been a so-called “dummymander” — a type of gerrymander that spreads its voters out too thinly and backfires — McCann said he thought the data that went into drawing the proposed districts was poor.

“That’s a nice phrase, ‘dummymander,’” McCann said, “or we could just simply say inadequate science … What we saw is some very weak modeling going into this or modelers who were willing to tolerate a lot more risk than a lot of applied scientists would want to tolerate.”

Deery echoed McCann’s points about a potential “dummymander.”

“I primarily opposed mid-cycle gerrymandering because I felt like it was not the right thing to do. … But that being said, I also was telling fellow Republicans, ‘Look, be careful what you wish for here, because there’s such a thing as a dummymander.’”