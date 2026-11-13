Frat parties suck. There is nothing fun about them, and anyone claiming otherwise has almost certainly never experienced one sober. They are, first of all, disgusting. The floor is always disturbingly sticky and littered with crushed beer cans and trash. The smell of sweat is rivaled only by that of stale beer and an assortment of vape flavors.

The “authorities” at said parties, despite the fact that they are just frat guys, seem to have some inexplicable desire to prove that they are in charge, making the environment unpleasant from the second you step up to the house. They delight in asking to check your bag when it is clear that you are not holding a bag, or to see your wristband when it has only briefly slipped under your sleeve. They feel the need to berate everyone about the manner in which they should exit the house, because apparently removing your wristband in the wrong spot is highly offensive. All of this would be understandable if they went about enforcing the rules in a polite way, but they treat everyone with such contempt that it is simply obnoxious.

The point of a party should be to spend time with your friends, to meet people and to have fun. Sure, when you walk in it is a little exciting: the lights, the music, all of the people — but it all becomes too much after about three seconds. It is impossible to even have a real conversation because the music is so loud. Why would you go somewhere to spend time with people where you can’t even talk to them? It’s just nonsensical. I am not opposed to loud music, but I do like to hear myself think on certain occasions. At frat parties, each new thought is quickly and effectively annihilated through the power of ridiculously heavy bass.

Not only are you denied the privilege of hearing, you are also denied sight. The lights are off — sure, nobody needs to see a bunch of wasted people in 4K anyway. But the rave lights flash at such a rapid frequency that they are completely disorienting, and coupled with the fact that you are standing far too close to far too many people, it is a miracle that anyone in the center ever manages to find the exit. You can’t even resign yourself to just looking at your friends — you must be content with the knowledge of their presence somewhere beside you. Not only that, you have to condemn yourself to the fact that you will never hear what on earth they are shouting about, leading to much confusion.

Furthermore, there are an inordinate number of people. In fact, there are so many people that there is really no room for anyone to move, just sort of shuffle about in a way that vaguely resembles dancing. You cannot go a single second without being bumped into or elbowed from at least three different directions or having someone’s beer spilled on you. I would rather spend my Friday evening somewhere where I at least get some semblance of personal space.

I cannot imagine that frat parties are even marginally more enjoyable after ingesting substances — it must make them even more baffling and overwhelming, though perhaps the appeal is being so overstimulated that there is no chance you could ever form a thought. I must admit that I can see how attending a frat party might be a form of escapism, but even this I am doubtful of given how stressful the environment is.

It is astonishing that anyone could derive enjoyment from the suffocating excruciation of being jostled about on all sides by their drunken, sweaty peers to the sound of unimaginative “music,” of which the only distinguishing characteristics are loud and headache inducing. But it must have some appeal that I am missing considering the sizable crowds at every one. I do not pass judgment on anyone who frequents these events; I just do not think that they serve their supposed function (or at least what I assumed was their function) as a place to have a good time with your friends and to meet people. Everyone needs to go once for the experience, but set your expectations low — and then lower them a little more.