There is a rock band coming to town, and you’ve never heard of it. Forty-six years ago, Joyce Fidler and a merry and mixed group of fresh Purdue graduates began a bizarre tradition they now know as Air Guitar. When I sat down on call with Fidler, I was delighted by the simple yet refreshingly fruitful tradition that is set to return to the Purdue Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for its final act. But even though Air Guitar is coming to an end, it leaves behind its legacy as a reminder of the gift of the human experience.

Joyce Fidler was a rock artist in the ‘80s, even once appearing on MTV. Her rockstar dreams never brought fame or riches, but the story of her friends is good enough to go triple platinum. Fidler was a little sister at Pi Kappa Alpha at Purdue, charged with getting the girls in Earhart Residence Hall to show up to parties. Her involvement in Pi Kappa Alpha led to meeting her first husband (“wasband”), but more importantly, the friends she met at Purdue began a tradition and a group that eventually spanned generations, beliefs and life trajectories. The group, Air Guitar, has become a beautiful testament to the culture of Purdue and the strength and importance of long-lasting relationships.

Air Guitar is a lipsync music competition that Fidler and her friends have been hosting for 46 years. It has been hosted by different members throughout its lifespan, with competitions in California, Georgia, Mexico, Jamaica and everywhere in between. Members have been known to search for homes and locations to be specifically suitable to the Air Guitar crowd. The group has grown with added spouses and children. The group is comprised of actors, politicians, businessmen and people with every background and mix of life stories.

“There are members with all kinds of political beliefs,” said Fidler, noting that their differences don’t get in the way of their friendships, but instead, their shared love of Air Guitar allows them to set aside any disagreements they may have.

Her friends have seen her at her worst and at her best, through successes and failures, and for many in the group, Air Guitar has been the steady anchor in an otherwise rolling sea of changes, both within themselves and throughout the world. Though they are now all scattered, their common bond leads all the way back to Purdue University.

“As devoted Boilermakers, we’ve followed our sports teams with passion that sparked in the 1970s,” Fidler said.

She even hosted Air Guitar in Los Angeles when Purdue made the Rose Bowl in 2001. And now, the near 50-year-running New Year’s tradition will end right here at Purdue where it started, where Pi Kappa Alpha will host Air Guitar for its final competition. You can catch Fidler and her crew this December when Boilermaker Basketball plays the University of Southern California. One final champion will be crowned in a bittersweet yet fitting capstone to the Air Guitar experiment. Though their own chapter is coming to an end, Fidler encourages more Purdue students to begin traditions of their own.

“May a new group of Boilers be inspired to grab the Air Guitar from us and start their lifetime of priceless memories.”

This is Fidler’s wish for every Boilermaker. In a time that many are calling an “age of loneliness,” Air Guitar shows us all a way to buck the curve. “Join a club … find a church … get involved,” Fidler said.

It seems so easy, but the key is to find folks who find joy in the same things, to find a group of friends who have a common love so strong that it overshadows anything that might cause strife or disagreement. Air Guitar shows us that the power of commonality can beat the greatest forces that divide us, even time itself. As Joyce and her friends make their last stop at Purdue where it all started, I hope the rest of us can recognize it as just the beginning of our journeys.