Before Tony Butkovich appeared on the big screen, he left a lasting mark on Purdue football with a career lasting just seven games.

Nicknamed “Touchdown Tony,” Butkovich started for the undefeated 1943 Purdue Boilermakers squad before leaving West Lafayette for active military service. His story now connects Purdue to "The Mosquito Bowl," a film directed by Peter Berg about college football players who became Marines during World War II.

The movie follows four players as they trade college football for the battlefield. In addition to Butkovich, the players portrayed in the film are Brown’s John McLaughry and Wisconsin’s Bob Baumann and David Schreiner.

The connection for Purdue readers goes beyond seeing the black and gold jersey onscreen. Butkovich’s story and Purdue football’s legacy show how deeply the war shaped one of Purdue’s most successful football seasons to date.

Butkovich transferred to Purdue from Illinois in 1943 through the V-12 Navy College Training Program, which allowed students to continue their education while preparing for military service. Purdue’s 1943 roster had 33 V-12 trainees — 26 Marine trainees and seven Navy trainees — injecting talent into a squad that finished the prior season with a 1-8 record.

Butkovich quickly became the star of the team. He led the country with 833 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in just seven games. That touchdown total is tied with Kory Sheets as the Purdue single-season record for rushing touchdowns.

In late October of 1943, Butkovich was notified that he would have to report to active duty on Nov. 1. On Oct. 30, 1943, Butkovich entered his final game with the Boilermakers against Wisconsin with a chance to break the Big Ten scoring record.

With Purdue leading comfortably in the final minutes, Butkovich’s teammates and coach Elmer Burnham fed him the ball. On the final play of the game, Butkovich scored, breaking the conference scoring record with 78 points in just four Big Ten games.

Although he left the team midseason, the Boilermakers kept chugging along, winning their final two games against Minnesota and Indiana to finish 9-0 and share the Big Ten championship with Michigan. This remains Purdue’s most recent undefeated season.

The film’s title comes from a game in 1944, when two Marine regiments faced off in a Christmas Eve football scrimmage on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. The players consisted of former college athletes who were given a brief return to their familiar sport while serving in the Pacific theater. This larger story placed Butkovich alongside football players from other campuses with similar wartime experiences.

Butkovich never returned to the football field. He was killed by a Japanese sniper on April 18, 1945, during the Battle of Okinawa, just months after the Mosquito Bowl.

Purdue helped bring that history to the screen, as Cory Palm, Purdue Athletics’ director of broadcast services, shared research and original game footage with Berg as he prepared the film’s screenplay.

For college football fans accustomed to measuring careers in seasons, Butkovich’s story shows a different perspective. In just seven games, he established a legacy, even when football wasn’t the reason he came to campus. The Mosquito Bowl serves as a reminder that Purdue’s last perfect season belonged to players preparing for responsibilities beyond the gridiron.