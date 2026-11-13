Current University of Arkansas System President Jay Silveria gestures to the audience while answering a question during a press conference Nov. 5. The board of trustees announced Silveria as the 14th president of Purdue University. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

Following the announcement of Jay Silveria as the 14th president of Purdue University on Nov. 5, students shared reactions to his assumption of the position and voiced their hopes for what the new president will implement on campus.

Sophomore psychological sciences student Claire Fowler was initially averse to Silveria not being from Indiana. Under new leadership, Fowler said she hoped to see the university be more open to discussing mental health challenges faced by students.

Similarly, junior Daisy Banks, majoring in mechanical engineering technology, expressed frustrations about how the campus currently handles mental health accommodations, anticipating that Purdue’s new president would update the system. Banks specifically criticized how student absence policies are handled through Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

“If I’m sick and I get a doctor’s note from CAPS, (my professors) don’t always accept it,” Banks said. “But they’ll accept a note from … urgent care. … If (Purdue’s) doctors aren’t qualified to take care of us, that’s a problem.”

Sophomore Paul Arthur, majoring in economics and applied mathematics, had a positive initial reaction to Silveria’s undertaking of the role of president, viewing his background and experience as a good fit for the university.

“I perceive him to have that Purdue grit … I have respect for his military background,” Arthur said.

Arthur’s respect for Silveria’s military background was common among student opinions. Senior Benjamin Sisk, majoring in computer engineering, also pointed to Silveria’s military service as a positive.

Looking ahead, Sisk stressed that the university’s next leader must balance the interests of students, faculty and finances, all while preserving Purdue’s identity as an institution.

“If some outside authority (says), ‘I think we should do this...,’ (the president) should say, ‘We’re … going to do the Purdue thing,’” Sisk said.