Indiana House Democrats break Republican supermajority for 1st time in 14 years

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Phil GiaQuinta answers a question about the midterm elections at the Indiana Statehouse. Wylie Courson | Asst. Video Editor

INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Chris Campbell felt that a great Election Day for Democrats would mean a pickup of seven or eight seats in the Indiana House of Representatives. As the Associated Press has called 15 flips from Republicans to Democrats as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Democrats’ electoral success in the statehouse mirrored the trend of a nationwide blue wave.

“I never really put a number on it. … Everyone was talking about what might occur, what might happen,” Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta said on Wednesday in the House chamber. “We were very pleased with the numbers.”

In the 100-member legislative body, Democrats had not exceeded 33 seats in the state House of Representatives since before 2012. After Tuesday’s election, Democrats will own at least 45 seats in the state House, according to AP projections.

Article 4, Section 11 of the Indiana Constitution requires that two-thirds of the House members must be present in order to conduct legislative business. Since Republican membership alone in the House exceeded that threshold for the past 14 years, Democrats were limited in their ability to oppose legislation through any attempts to break quorum.

GiaQuinta hopes to use the caucus’s newfound leverage that comes with more Democrats in House committees to collaborate with the Republican caucus.

“That's what makes great legislation, when the parties can come together,” GiaQuinta said. “And that's what I'm hoping for.”

GiaQuinta outlined funding public education and lowering the cost of utilities and healthcare as priorities for the Democrats in the statehouse.

One of the seats Democrats gained Tuesday night came at the expense of former Republican Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, who was ousted by Democrat Lauren Cole. Huston had served as Indiana House Speaker since 2020, and the Republican caucus elected state Rep. Ben Smaltz to take his place on Wednesday.

“We had a disappointing night last night, but Republicans maintained the majority in the House, and we will continue to champion the common-sense, fiscally responsible leadership Hoosiers expect and deserve,” Smaltz said in a press release.

Indiana Senate Democrats had a successful night as well, flipping at least four seats according to AP projections, including first-time candidate Natasha Baker taking the seat of long-time Republican incumbent Ron Alting in Senate District 22, which contains Lafayette.

“Throughout this year, our caucus traveled across Indiana and listened to Hoosiers share the difficult choices they are making just to get by,” said Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder. "To every Hoosier who placed their trust in us, thank you. It is an honored responsibility to listen, lead and fight for issues that matter most to you.”

In the state Senate, the margin now holds 33-14 in favor of Republicans, with three races left to be called by AP as of Wednesday. Democrats would need all three remaining seats to break the supermajority in the Indiana Senate.

— Additional reporting contributed by Ronak Mohanty, asst. city editor