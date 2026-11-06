Bulajic’s breakout guides Boilers to 2nd straight win to open the season

Electricity surged through Mackey Arena as sophomore guard Jelena Bulajic sank her third consecutive 3-pointer, on the way to powering her team to an early 15-2 lead.

The player known by her coaches, teammates and soon to be Boilermaker fans as “JB,” scorched the opposition for a career-high 19 points on 4-6 shooting from deep and played a big role in helping Purdue (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) best a tricky Eastern Michigan (0-2, 0-0 Mid-American) to give Purdue its second straight victory to open the season.

Here are three takeaways from Purdue’s 83-73 win over Eastern Michigan:

The player from Montenegro

Hailing from Montenegro, Bulajic began her career at South Florida where her opportunities were limited and, in 16 minutes per game, averaged just shy of 5 points per contest.

Since coming to Purdue however, her play as a starter with increased minutes has seen her triple her scoring output and then some, now with 18 points averaged in her first two games donning the Old Gold and Black.

Coach Katie Gearlds only found Bulajic after she entered the portal and got a vote of confidence from her incoming coach Kristy Curry at South Florida.

“I called coach (Curry) when she got down there and when JB jumped in the portal,” Gearlds said. “I think she had seen her in the gym and she’s like, ‘Katie, the kid can play’ … and I’m going to trust my girl KC there.”

The play of Bulajic has already proved dividends in the two wins so far for the Boilermakers, but what has stood out according to Gearlds and her teammates has been her raw versatility as an athlete.

“She’s a twitchy athlete, she’s got a good first step,” Gearlds said. “(Bulajic) still has a lot to learn about the game and and on the other side of the floor, but super strong competitor and someone who could shoot and score the basketball. She's just a very very fluid athlete out there.”

This notion was furthered by her teammate senior guard Kyndall Hunter.

“I think from the day that JB got here, she's always been someone you know was a special type of player,” Hunter said. “Initially we thought she was more of a shooter, but she's a great playmaker, especially when we lost a couple pieces. And JB, she's a very hard worker. You know, she's very humble. She’s a hard worker, so I knew that she would be special.”

Even with all the praise and jaw-dropping moments, Bulajic failed to even touch the court in the second quarter, something Gearlds admitted may have fueled her play out of the half and proved Bulajic’s value on the court.

“I've got to learn her a little bit if she's someone that I can trust to play with two fouls,” Gearlds said on holding Bulajic out for the second quarter. “She came out (of the half) aggressive; we went to her defensively. She’s a big body, strong body, can keep somebody in front of her, but yeah we need number eight on the floor.”

Ebbs and flows across a full 40 minutes

The Boilermakers started off the game red hot, holding the Eagles to 1-11 from the field before letting EMU shoot 12-25 leading up to the first-half horn.

Numerous lapses on rotations away from the ball proved to be one of the most notable factors for getting the Eagles easy looks that they capitalized on.

These lapses resulted in 17 team turnovers for the Boilermakers, setting up the Eagles with numerous fastbreaks that, across the game, they abused to get 18 extra points.

“Yeah, I think we were getting sped up a lot in those after our run kind of stopped and they went on a run,” said junior guard Hannah Wickstrom. “I think you know as the games go on, we'll get better at being able to calm ourselves down and get into a good play and get a good shot off, but it was also defense. It was a few things that we need to work on, but yeah, mainly taking better shots and then stopping the ball earlier.”

One of the biggest sore spots on the night was the play of the bench unit, which only added a total of 7 additional points to the 76 provided by the first unit.

“I believe a lot in our bench and what they can give and bring us,” Gearlds said. “You got to be able to take the scout and and and execute it out there, ... and I think a couple of them got in foul trouble. … They're gonna have a chance for us, but we've got to be able to make sure we don't have any drop-offs when they do come in.”

Coming out of the half with a deficit on the board though, the Boilers began to dial the intensity back up and fight the oncoming comeback attempts from the Eagles.

“I think the one challenge to them was just at halftime of being a little bit more connected,” Gearlds said. “Second quarter a little adversity, now our huddles are a little bit separated; they're not as tight. So the challenge there at halftime was just stay connected. You know, who are you when things get really really bad and really tough, and you would face some adversity? And I thought we responded in the second half.”

It was in the second half where the true strength of this early-season Boilermaker squad came up big, with the starters taking over the game.

The guard trio of Jelena Bulajic, Kyndall Hunter and Hannah Wickstrom, with the latter two’s 18- and 21-point performances coming up huge, showcased their 3-point arsenal down the stretch, putting the game away late in the fourth with a cushy 18-point lead over the Eagles that, though partly conceded, held true.

Work on the glass fuels players across the paint

While many plays across the paint were played with excellence, rebounds led the numbers all the way to the end.

Nineteen rebounds were made in the first half, while a total of 21 rebounds were made in the second. While it was a group effort, two players led the way. Sophomore center Avery Gordon and Hannah Wickstrom each made nine rebounds respectively.

Gearlds spoke on their improved defensive plays.

They "just locked in defensively, finishing possessions with boxouts, rebound,” Gearlds said. “Then I thought we were able to get out and transition and run the floor.”

Junior guard Taylor Henderson and junior forward Averi Aaron also made the most of their work in rebounds, getting six and three rebounds respectively.

Gearlds spoke on Aaron’s finishing working at the end of the matchup.

“I thought Averi Aaron did a good job of kind of bringing us home there,” Gearlds said.

The Boilermakers will return for their next match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mackey Arena, where they will face off against Southeast Missouri State.