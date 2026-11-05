Treasurer, comptroller called Wednesday; 1st blue comptroller in 44 years

Democrat Jessica Bailey (right) was elected Indiana comptroller. Photo Provided by Jessica Bailey for Indiana Comptroller

Results for the state treasurer and state comptroller were called the day after Election Day.

Republican Daniel Elliott kept his seat as Indiana state treasurer after defeating Democratic opponent Coumba Kebe.

Elliott won the seat with 51% of the 1,921,246 votes counted.

Coumba Kebe, the Democratic party candidate, conceded the race at about 1:15 p.m.

“A few moments ago, I called Daniel Elliott to congratulate him on his victory, and I wished him well as he continues to serve as our State Treasurer,” Kebe said in a press release. “I asked him to promise that he will put partisan politics aside and put Hoosiers first. Because this campaign was never about me. It was always about you.”

This will be Elliott’s second term as treasurer, consecutively following his first term in 2022.

“I’d like to thank Hoosiers for their trust in allowing me to remain their Indiana State Treasurer. I’m honored to serve and ready to keep doing so,” Elliott said on X. “I would like to extend my best wishes to Coumba Kebe. Running for statewide office is no small undertaking, and I respect her commitment to public service.”

His previous experience in office includes serving as the president of the Morgan County Redevelopment Commission and chair of the Morgan County Republican Party. He ran for the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012 but was not successful.

Elliott also has 25 years of experience in the private sector as a software architect and is the owner of his own software consulting company, Intelli-Leap.

Elliott was the first member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be elected to statewide office in Indiana.

At about 3:15 p.m., the race for the Indiana state comptroller was called, with Democratic candidate Jessica Bailey claiming victory.

Bailey won with 49.9% of the 1,924,007 votes counted.

Bailey’s opponent, Republican candidate Elise Nieshalla, conceded the race at about 12:15 p.m.

“Through this election, Hoosiers have spoken, and I fully respect our democratic process,” Nieshalla said in a press release. “I have called Jessica Bailey to congratulate her and made a promise that I also make to you: My office will ensure a smooth and professional transition in service to her and the great State of Indiana.”

Bailey’s victory marks the first time since 1982 that a Democrat was elected to the position.

“With this historic victory — the first time a Democrat has won this seat in 40 years — Hoosiers are sending a very clear message: It’s time to let the light in,” Bailey said in a press release.

Prior to being elected, Bailey served two terms running the Porter County Clerk’s Office, handling payroll, public records and elections. She was named clerk of the year by the Association of Indiana Counties.

“I got into this race because I know government works better when people can see what it’s doing. That’s the lesson I learned from six years on a school board and eight years as Porter County Clerk,” Bailey said in the press release.

Bailey wishes to focus on transparency, independent oversight and putting local communities first, according to her campaign website.

“Now is the time for us to restore checks and balances and I intend to spend every day of this term making sure our government works for us,” Bailey said. “Thank you, Indiana. Let’s get to work.”