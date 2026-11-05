Boilers seek 1st regular-season win against Valpo

Junior center Daniel Jacobsen and senior forward Caden Pierce attempt to block a shot from junior guard Sean Blake during an exhibition game against Ball State at Mackey Arena. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

Starting the regular season with a loss isn’t easy for any team. Luckily for the Boilermakers, there’s much-needed time to rewire chemistry. In this case, their biggest opportunity to do so sits less than a week away.

Purdue (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) opens its doors to its first home game of the regular season Friday night as it plans to face the Valparaiso Beacons (1-0, 0-0 MVC). Though from the outside this game looks to be another out-of-conference matchup, these two Indiana teams are nowhere near to being strangers.

Last time the two teams fought was on Dec. 4, 2020, inside Mackey Arena. The Boilers struggled to carry a hefty lead over the two halves, clinching a slight 68-61 win. Purdue currently leads 10-0 in its Valpo series over the last 10 meetings.

The Boilers began their regular-season campaign at the start of the week, facing Gonzaga in Las Vegas. In a 78-72 loss, Purdue’s inconsistent perimeter shooting combined with Gonzaga’s consistency on the arc proved to be a bad combination.

Despite the outcome, there was a certain player who showed much promise for the upcoming season.

Third-year center Daniel Jacobsen easily earned his place as starting center after Monday night. He revived Boilermaker spirit on the offense throughout the game, finishing as Purdue’s leading scorer with 22 points while also shooting 9-for-11 from the paint. He didn’t just stop there, though, as he also led the team in defensive rebounds with seven and tallied a solo block.

But Jacobsen’s new efficiency can’t always save the Boilermakers. Purdue will need to work on not just shooting accuracy but also maintaining stamina, as getting tired easily proved to be detrimental against Gonzaga.

Valpo enters Friday’s matchup with a 1-0 record after defeating Western Illinois 80-58 Monday night.

Valpo’s offense relies heavily on sophomore forward JT Pettigrew. Despite missing two 3-pointers, Pettigrew sank 18 points to crown himself as the Beacon’s leading scorer and most noteworthy player. But, similarly to Jacobsen’s last performance, Pettigrew hit fouling troubles and finished in a risky position with four. For the Boilermakers to be successful against Valpo’s leading scorer, they must hone in specifically on Pettigrew’s foul errors.

In terms of the defense, sophomore forward Carter Hopoi is Valpo's fearless leader. Now in his second season with the Beacons, the New Zealand native began on the right foot with eight rebounds, six of which were on the defensive side. He also led the team in blocks with three. For the Boilers to navigate Hopoi, they must take care of the ball by pulling the defense to leave open gaps.

Despite Valpo’s one-game leverage, Purdue currently sits favored by 94.6% according to ESPN.

This game won’t be the hardest of the two challenges the Boilers have seen this week, but a win won’t be handed without grit. For Purdue to make the most out of this game, it will need to clean up foul trouble and practice general repetition to avoid undefended airballs. More importantly, the Boilers will have to make this game count for the future of their non-conference reputation.