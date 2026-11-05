Natasha Baker flips Senate District 22 against odds

Democrat Natasha Baker, candidate for State Sen. for District 22, speaks with Democrat Chris Campbell, candidate for State Rep. Chris Campbell, State Rep. for District 26, around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Tippecanoe County Office Building. Claire Austin | Asst. Photo Editor

In 2022, Indiana Senate District 22 was affected by the new district lines that were drawn in October of 2021. Under this new map, incumbent State Sen. Ron Alting ran uncontested in a district where President Donald Trump outperformed the national average by 14.1 points.

On Tuesday night, political newcomer and Democratic candidate Natasha Baker beat out Alting. Baker, a public school teacher and mother, had no prior experience in government.

“I feel like I need to take a breath,” Baker said in reaction to her win. “I feel very proud.”

According to Ballotpedia, Baker received approximately $90,000 from contributors and payees. It is less than the approximately $636,000 that Alting received to aid his race.

Another fact working against Baker was President Trump’s endorsement of Alting in the primary election. Baker received no such endorsements.

One potential reason for this sudden flip is the announcement of Alting’s intended resignation following allegations of shoplifting on multiple occasions.

“I have concluded that I need to bring my time in public office to an end and devote my attention to my health and my family,” Alting said in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.

It was later confirmed that in the event that Alting won the election, there would be a special caucus of potential Republican replacements.

“I keep saying I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of the community and I’m so proud of the work I’ve put in, my family put in (and) my team. We (worked) so hard at this and I think that’s why this feels so good at the moment,” Baker said.

This pride was observed in her fellow Democratic candidates and their families as they celebrated at a watch party Tuesday. When the results of her race were finally called, multiple voices rang out to announce the news, resulting in hugs and celebration.

One person who was particularly excited was fellow victor Chris Campbell, who had just won her seat for Indiana House District 26. When approached for comment, Campbell insisted that Baker be spoken to instead because of the historic occasion.