12 entertaining things to do in Greater Lafayette

Thursday

Bang on a Can All-Stars

Enjoy Bang on a Can All-Stars as they perform an arrangement of “Glassworks” with Steve Reich’s acclaimed rock quintet. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Center, Loeb Playhouse, located at 128 Memorial Mall Drive. Tickets start at $22.

Thursday Night Comedy with Greg Lindberg at Sixth Street Dive

Join Greg Lindberg for a stand-up comedy night. The event is from 7-9 p.m. at Sixth Street Dive, located at 827 N. 6th St., Lafayette. A single ticket can be purchased for $15, and two can be purchased for $22. The event is for those 21 and older.

Friday

Matt Hill Live at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Enjoy Matt Hill’s performance of pub songs and singalongs during a night of music. The event starts at 7 p.m. at Nine Irish Brothers Lafayette, located at 3520 State Route 38 E.

Purdue Homecoming Parade

Enjoy the Purdue Homecoming Parade, filled with floats, golf carts, music and school spirit. The event is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Purdue University, located at 610 Purdue Mall.

Saturday

Craft Fun Fair

Join the Craft Fun Fair for a German-themed luncheon, kids’ crafts, a book exchange, a cake walk and activities for all ages. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church and School, located at 800 Cincinnati St.

Fall Show

Purdue Musical Organizations such as Purdue Bells, All-Campus and Community Chorale, Heart & Soul and University Choir take the stage for their fall show. Tickets for the event are free but first come, first served. The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.

Sunday

Dance Xpansion

Join XSeries Dance for a series of dance classes in multiple styles. Classes are free and open to all, but spots are limited to register. The event is from noon to 5 p.m. at Pao Hall, Room 1179, located at 552 W. Wood St.

Epsilon Gamma Scholarship Brunch

Join as Epsilon Gamma celebrates its scholarship winners. The brunch is about supporting bright futures and getting women a seat at the table. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Purdue Memorial Union, East Faculty Lounge, located at 101 Grant St. Tickets start at $28.52.

Ongoing

Executive Forum with Jeff Swartz

Join Jeff Swartz, chief executive officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Seaman Corporation, for a talk on issues facing business and management. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. at Rawls Hall, Room 1086, located at 100 S. Grant St.

Artist’s Choice 2026 — Part 1 Art Exhibition

Enjoy the gallery as 29 pieces of art are exhibited from 15 different artists. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event is at Beyond Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 414 Main St., Lafayette.

Upcoming

The Mix Event featuring Chris Nilsen

Join Christopher Nilsen, founder of Pluto Aerospace Inc., as he shares his entrepreneurial experience and real-world lessons. The event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Walt’s Pub & Grill, located at 1050 Kalberer Road.

Reindeer Day

Join Purdue Musical Organizations for a midday break with reindeer, songs, hot chocolate, snacks and more. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 250 N. University St.