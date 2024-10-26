10/26/2024, Wisconsin, Players celebrate

Purdue volleyball celebrates a point scored against Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. BY ARSHON BOZORGI | Staff Photographer

Badgers sweep Boilers in front of sold out Mackey crowd

A top-10 matchup between Purdue and Wisconsin volleyball took center stage Saturday afternoon, in front of a sold out crowd at Mackey. The Boilers were unable to hang with the Badgers, only possessing the lead once and being swept in three sets.