Badgers sweep Boilers in front of sold out Mackey crowd

Purdue and Wisconsin volleyball came together for a sold-out, top-10 matchup Saturday afternoon.

The No. 10 Boilermakers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) hosted No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 9-1) for the second and final volleyball match to occur at Mackey Arena this season.

The Badgers brought the Boilers’ four game win streak to an end, and got the job done in just three sets.

Though just two placements separate them on the top-25 list, Purdue couldn’t catch Wisconsin.

“I picked Wisconsin as the number one team in the country in the AVCA poll to start the season,” head coach Dave Shondell said after the match.

Purdue volleyball celebrates a point scored against Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. BY ARSHON BOZORGI | Staff Photographer

“They got off to a slow start because they had a new system, they had some nagging injuries, and now they're starting to play like the kind of team everybody thought they would.”

The Boilers took their only lead of the game by starting the third set off 1-0, but the Badgers quickly regained control and stayed there.

“Credit to their servers.” junior outside hitter Eva Hudson said. “That freshman is probably one of the best servers I've faced.”

Here are three takeaways from Purdue’s 3-0 loss to Wisconsin:

Purdue swept at home

The Boilermakers lost 3-0 against the Badgers on Saturday in front of a record-tying sellout crowd.

The Boilers lost the three sets by the scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-13. Purdue had the lead once during the entire match, after scoring the opening point of the third set.

Purdue was dominated throughout the stat sheet. Wisconsin served five aces to Purdue's zero, and blocked 15 shots to Purdue’s seven.

Eva Hudson has a kill blocked by Wisconsin's front line ARSHON BOZORGI | Staff Photographer

In total across the three sets, the Boilers were outscored 75-56.

“You gotta credit Wisconsin, we never got comfortable out there.” Shondell said. “We're playing Indiana in here, and we're as comfortable as you can be sitting in your lazy boy chair, you know, watching TV.”

“But tonight, we just really never felt as a team. I never felt like we were together.”

Hudson and sophomore Taylor Anderson were bright spots for the Boilers despite the loss.

Hudson finished the game with 49 attacks and 17 kills, the most on both teams. Anderson led Purdue with 24 assists.

“Every time I walk onto the floor, it's another chance to do something I love,” Hudson said. “You never know when an injury or something like that happens where I can't play. So I don't take any point for granted.”

Purdue ties attendance record with another sellout

The total attendance for Saturday's top-10 showdown was a whopping 14,876. The same exact number as it was last Saturday against Indiana University, signifying a sold out Mackey Arena.

The line outside Mackey started forming as early as 2 p.m. for the 3:30 match.

“That was honestly one of my biggest dreams, playing in front of a crowd like that,” freshman Ryan McAleer said.

Purdue volleyball fans with their homemade signs at Mackey Arena. BY ARSHON BOZORGI | Staff Photographer

“Even tonight, when it didn't go our way. Our fans are so amazing, and I think we really thrive off all of that energy.”

The Block Party, Purdue’s volleyball student section, was loud all game trying to will Purdue to a victory.

Chants of “Lets Go Boilers” filled the arena along with many other chants, songs, and dances.

In addition to the fans, the Boiler brass got the Mackey fans on their feet at every intermission and timeout playing various songs including “Love Story” by Taylor Swift, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA and our fight song: “Hail, Purdue”.

After the game head coach Dave Shondell had high praise for the Boilermaker fanbase.

“Look what's been going on at Purdue in the last year, the kinds of crowds we have. It is the most loyal, passionate, caring fans ever.” Shondell said. “We got a good team, and they love this team.”

Slow start

Despite the added fuel from the nearly 15,000 in attendance, the Boilers dropped the first set 25-20 after trailing by as many as 10 points.

The Boilers showed life down the stretch of the first set, but it was too little too late.

“I thought the pressure that was applied by Wisconsin amplified that we were playing with a little bit of weight on our shoulders tonight,” Shondell said.

Taylor Anderson sets a pass against Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. BY ARSHON BOZORGI | Staff Reporter

“Across the board, just not a great mass for us. That happens sometimes.”

Purdue was able to carry the momentum they gained down the stretch of the first set into the second set, keeping it close in the beginning.

Wisconsin pulled away as the set progressed, leading 19-14 at one point.

The Boilers stormed back, similar to their effort in the first set, closing the gap to 24-23.

Again it was too little too late though, as Wisconsin won the set 25-23.

Purdue did not hold the lead at all through the first two sets.

The Boilermakers will travel to College Park on Friday, Nov. 1, to take on the University of Maryland Terrapins.