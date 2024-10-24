Howl-O-Ween brings awareness to foster animals in need of homes

Surrounded by dogs dressed in Halloween costumes including pumpkins, dragons and a pig, Hannah Brooks explained what the Howl-O-Ween charity event is.

"Instead of having (dogs) go into a shelter, we're raising money by selling 'pup cups,' and we've got dogs in Halloween costumes," said Brooks, the vice president of A Cause for Paws, a Purdue run organization that assists no-kill animal shelters and organizations, according to their website.

A dog at the Howl-O-Ween fundraiser appears eager to receive pets from Purdue students during passing period Wednesday afternoon. Kaylee Klimek | Staff Photographer

Jessica Smith, founder of PawSwaP, a charity organization for pets in Greater Lafayette, said there is a big need for dogs to find new homes and stay out of the shelter. She also said foster care is an important step in helping find a "forever home."

Smith once tried to bring two dogs into the shelter, but there was only room for one dog. She ended up fostering Candy, who she thinks is a dalmatian-hound mix.

A Purdue student leans down to Candy, one of the dogs at the Howl-O-Ween fundraiser, Wednesday afternoon. A Cause for Paws and PawSwaP, the organizations putting on the fundraiser, hope that this event results in potential adoptions for the dogs at the event. Kaylee Klimek | Staff Photographer

“There is a big need for dogs that are already in homes to find new homes,” Smith said.

All fundraising from the Howl-O-Ween event went to PawSwaP, which, since its establishment in 2014, has placed around 1,800 dogs into homes in Greater Lafayette and surrounding counties, Smith said.

Candy was one of the many dogs taken to the lawn at the Memorial Mall on Wednesday for Howl-O-Ween, a charity event put on by PawSwaP and A Cause for Paws.

Purdue students look at a dog up for adoption thats eager for attention at Wednesday's Howl-O-Ween fundraiser event. Kaylee Klimek | Staff Photographer

Instead of putting those dogs who need to move homes into shelters, PawSwaP aims to utilize foster homes and provide proper veterinary care until the dogs find their “forever home,” according to the PawSwaP website.

All the dogs at the Howl-O-Ween event were foster dogs that are up for adoption.