    The queen of rock 'n' roll is coming to Purdue

    By DUNCAN WAYS Staff Reporter,

    2 days ago

    Purdue students will be able to witness award-winning TINA — The Tina Turner Musical, in Elliott Hall, on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

    The musical is a powerful comeback story of Tina Turner’s inspiring journey to stardom, set to her sensational hits.

    Turner won 12 Grammys and sold more concert tickets than any other soloist in music history according to the press release.

    TINA is recommended for those who are 14 and older, due to depictions of domestic violence, racist language, loud music, strobe lighting, haze and gunshots.

    TINA won a Tony award for Best Actress in a Musical, given to Adrienne Warren for her performance playing the titular role of Tina Turner. The musical was nominated for 11 other Tony awards, according to the Tony Awards website.

    Warren is no longer with the production, but now “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol” finalist Jayna Elise is performing the title role on tour according to TINA’s website.

    On Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., the Black Cultural Center hosted an event sharing information about Turner’s life, career and legacy with musical performances by Purdue students and ensembles. The event included contributions from a guest speaker: James Dekle, artist-in residence and music director for the Purdue University Black Cultural Center, according to a press release.

