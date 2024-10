Purdue offers transportation to polls for students with DRC accommodations

Students with mobility issues will be able to catch a golf cart to City Hall for voting purposes on Nov. 5 in addition to the free buses on campus, Purdue University released in a statement sent to all students.

Purdue encourages student voting on campus to everyone who is eligible. Some professors have canceled classes the day after voting as well.

A sign for West Lafayette City Hall reads as attendees pass the reception desk. Leah Majeski | Staff Photographer

The Tippecanoe County Board of Elections approved the application for an early voting location on campus for Oct. 24 The CoRec remains the only place on campus to vote and will not be available on Election Day itself.

Purdue is offering extra transportation assistance because the walking time to the West Lafayette City Hall from the center of campus is two minutes more than the walk to the CoRec, according to the announcement.

“The university is committed to offering West Lafayette campus facilities as voting site choices for all future election cycles," the email said.