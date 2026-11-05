7 Ways I’m Simplifying My Weeknights this Fall

As soon as the crisp air of fall rolls in, the reality that the chill days of summer are behind us hits me like a literal truck. All of a sudden, my weeknights start to feel like they’re moving at double speed. Between busy workdays that bleed into my evenings, social plans to keep me from hermitting, and the inevitable pile of dishes that somehow grows bigger by the hour in an effort to financially recover from my summer happy hours, it’s easy for nights to feel overwhelming. Even though fall is one of my favorite seasons, it’s also when my schedule feels the most all-over-the-place—and that’s the last thing I need. What I do need is calm, cozy, relaxing vibes. Desperately.

I realized I needed to find a middle ground: ways to streamline the parts of my evenings that feel chaotic while still leaving room for the things that make me feel grounded. The goal isn’t to have a picture-perfect night routine, but more so to create little systems and shortcuts that free up some of my time and mental energy. From a few intentional habits to leaning on low-effort meals (hi there, Blue Apron), these are the seven changes that have been making my weeknights calmer, easier, and (dare I say) enjoyable.

1. Prep just enough to make life easier

Sometimes, meal prep means desperately looking up “easy sheet pan recipes minimal chopping” in the TikTok search bar on a Sunday while mentally preparing to enter the grocery store. But instead of that (I’ve been there, trust), you can actually just let someone else do the hard part. Blue Apron makes getting dinner on the table easier with options designed that are literally designed to save you time on prep, cooking, and cleanup. If you still enjoy the experience of making your own dinner but don’t always have an hour to spare (romanticizing is time-consuming!!!), their 20 Minute Meals deliver the same fabulous taste with way less prep. Think Spicy Sausage Rigatoni or a Chili Crisp Shrimp & Rice Bowl for a non-boring but still quick meal that will leave you with time to do anything from laundry to a Bravo binge.

And for those nights when even 20 minutes in the kitchen feels like too much, there’s Dish, Blue Apron’s lineup of chef-curated, single-serving meals that are pre-cooked and ready in minutes. Options like Korean Style Udon Noodles and Chicken Burrito Bowls take the guesswork out of deciding what’s for dinner and time back into your night so you can spend less time thinking about your next meal and cooking. Even better, Blue Apron doesn’t require a subscription, meaning you can order meals whenever you need a little extra help without committing to another weekly delivery or adding one more monthly payment you don’t totally feel like you need.

READ: Your Fall Guide to Cooking With What’s in Season Right Now

2. Set a 10-minute evening tidy habit

If there’s one thing that can derail my mood, it’s waking up to a messy kitchen or a living room full of clutter. I used to save all my cleaning for weekends, but I’d spend half of Saturday just trying to catch up. Now, I’ve set a non-negotiable 10-minute tidy habit before bed, and it’s saved me.

Every night, I’ll clear the kitchen counters, load my dishwasher, wipe down surfaces, and do a quick sweep of the main living areas. It doesn’t sound like much, but those little resets add up. I just set a timer, turn on a favorite playlist, and bop around my apartment until it’s all done. Another trick that keeps me sane is the “basket drop”—I’ll toss anything that doesn’t belong in a space (mail, cat toys, a pair of shoes, whatever) into a basket, and then put it all away in one go instead of running back and forth. The payoff is huge.

3. Build (and stick to) a work wind-down routine

One of the hardest parts of working from home is drawing a line between “work” and “life.” Without clear boundaries, I’d find myself checking emails at 8 p.m. or letting my laptop sit open on the kitchen counter as I make a meal. Now, I’ve built a small but powerful wind-down routine that signals the end of my workday and helps me mentally shift gears.

Before I log off, I do a mini checklist: close out browser tabs, write a quick to-do list for the next day, and physically put my laptop away into its case. From there, I create little rituals that mark the transition: changing into cozy clothes, silencing notifications, and lighting a candle. These cues seem really small, but they help me shift into home mode instead of letting work creep into dinner and beyond.

When I skip this step, I notice the difference immediately—I feel restless, distracted, and unable to fully enjoy my evening. Taking five minutes to shut down work properly makes my nights feel very intentionally like “me time”.

READ: These Gentle Routine Shifts Are the Secret to Romanticizing Your Workdays This Fall

4. Prioritize a quick movement break

By the time evening rolls around, I don’t always feel like working out—but I’ve realized that even a short movement break can reset my energy. Instead of thinking of exercise as a long, structured workout, I’ve started reframing it as a quick reset that can be as simple as a 15-minute walk, a short yoga flow on YouTube, or even just a few stretches if I don’t have it in me to make my way to the gym.

One trick that helps me stay consistent is habit-stacking with dinner (sounds a little too girl boss-y, but I promise it makes sense). While Success Rice boils on the stove, I’ll take those 10 minutes to stretch, do a few lunges, or any type of easy movement. By the time the rice is ready, I’ve moved my body and boosted my mood without having to make a whole thing out of it. It’s incredible how much lighter I feel heading into the rest of my night after even a tiny bit of movement.

5. Incorporate habit stacking

I’ve spent years overcomplicating wellness. Long routines, elaborate skincare steps, endless supplements…and almost none of it has ever stuck. What finally worked was making it as effortless as possible. Instead of aiming for “perfect,” I focus on small, doable things that fit naturally into my evenings. For hydration, I keep a big water bottle visible and refill it right after work so I’m reminded to sip throughout the night. If I’m craving something cozy, I’ll make herbal tea instead of pouring another glass of wine (most nights…balance is key). And for skincare, I look for multitaskers: a mask I can leave on while I tidy, or a moisturizer that doubles as overnight repair. These swaps don’t take extra effort but leave me feeling more cared for, and that makes all difference in the long run.

6. Lean on shortcuts without guilt

I used to feel this weird sense of guilt about not doing things “the hard way.” But the truth is, shortcuts are what make life sustainable, and they don’t make an evening any less intentional. Now I embrace them: grocery delivery when I’m too tired to shop, dropping laundry off during busy weeks, or using store-bought sauces to make home-cooked meals easier.



Sharing the load helps too. Whether it’s splitting chores with my roommate or asking my partner for help with things when I need it, I’ve learned that I don’t need to do everything myself. Shortcuts aren’t cheating—they’re a form of self-care.

7. End your day with intention

The last piece of my evening is winding down with intention. Instead of just collapsing into bed and scrolling my phone, I’ve been experimenting with a few grounding rituals that signal to my brain it’s time to slow down. Sometimes that looks like making a cup of tea and journaling a page about my day, other times it’s laying out my outfit for tomorrow or reading on my Kindle in bed. I’m big on lighting a candle to signal that the day is coming to a close, too. Ending my night this way makes mornings more bearable, as I wake up feeling lighter, calmer, and ready to step into the day without the weight of unfinished business.

McKenna Pringle, Branded Content Assistant

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

As the Branded Content Assistant, McKenna collaborates with our sales team as well as the editorial and marketing teams to create both written and social media content across multiple platforms. She also collects and analyzes performance data in order to pivot creative strategies accordingly, and assists our editors with their everyday tasks to ensure a smooth, productive, and fun process all-around.

This post contains a sponsored inclusion of Blue Apron but all of the opinions within are those of The Everygirl editorial board.