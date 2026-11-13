At this point, it’s undeniable: Taylor Swift continues to hold her status as the ultimate pop star year after year, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Between a record-breaking world tour, album re-releases, a brand new studio album, and a sports romance that basically broke the internet, it’s impossible to ignore Taylor Swift, and for good reason. Here at The Everygirl, we’re unashamed of our Swiftie status, and we’ll be wearing our Taylor Swift merch year round—because as her track record prevails, we can’t even imagine how amazing the rest of the year is going to be for Taylor Swift fans.

Whether it’s for a birthday or upcoming holiday, there’s no better time to get the Swiftie in your life a Taylor Swift-themed gift to celebrate. Plus, we all know by now that Taylor Swift has been essentially holding up the U.S. economy, so… consider shopping for these Swiftie gifts as a way of supporting the biggest girlboss any of us know. Here are 40 Taylor Swift gifts that the Swiftie in your life will totally swoon over.

If your go-to playlist starts and ends with Taylor Swift, this AirPods case is a playful way to lean into your loud and proud Swiftie roots—and let every man on your holiday flight home know exactly where your loyalties lie.

We’ve been blessed with no shortage of glittery vinyls from Miss Taylor’s latest showgirl era, and they are the perfect love letter to your friend who won’t stop quoting Father Figure like it’s gospel (because it is, OK).

For the friend deep in her reading era, this Eras Tour–inspired Kindle case makes falling for a fictional character by Chapter 5 feel extra dreamy when decorated in those acoustic set florals.

Whether it’s a sweet lyrical reminder not to take things for granted or a passive-aggressive plea to please keep the Thanksgiving cranberry sauce away from the couch, this pillow is a perfect gift for your Reputation-era bestie.

Whether you’re pouring a toast at midnight or planning for a cozy New Year’s, this cheeky nod to Evermore’s “Champagne Problems” is for the giftee who’s always in a braid and loves the idea of crescent moons and moody winters.

If your bestie is all the Eras in one because she’s so perfect, let this stunning paint-swatch bookmark be a reminder of just how vibrant and great she is with every new chapter that comes her way.

If they can never resist an Out of the Woods bridge, let this vinyl give them full permission to blast it at full volume and dance around the room like paper airplanes flying.

Leave it all on the doorstep, and don’t say your visitors weren’t forewarned by your wildly delightful Swiftie energy the second they step into your home. Perfect for the Eras Tour-obsessed friend who still performs the “Cruel Summer” number in the show.

For the Taylor Swift fan who know every Midnights detail, this necklace is instantly iconic. The exact one she wore during her sleepless nights era, this gift is a subtle nod to the album and a reminder of their own power, charisma, and dynamism.

2 colors available

For the friend who’s just as likely to belt out All Too Well as she is to cheer on Mahomes, this Kansas City Chiefs fleece will keep her cozy from the tailgate to weekend watch parties and beyond.

Consider this striped button-down the ultimate gift for the Swiftie who’s declared 1989 (Taylor’s Version) their Roman Empire for the forseeable forever, and loves a thematic fit.

Plus size options available

Made for the friend who communicates exclusively in Taylor Swift references, this Lover print is the perfect addition to their maximalist style gallery wall, or new big-girl apartment.

The best gift for the friend who loves the sentimental little things and is likely to have “August” on their Spotify Wrapped.

2 colors available

Transport your holiday party straight into the Taylor-verse with this Swift-inspired cocktail book, featuring 65 thematic drink recipes like New Rumantics and Bad Bloody Marys.

Perfect for your go-to wine-and-apps host, these linen napkins come in 10+ Swiftie patterns, so you can customize your themed occasion to your liking! Though, in truth, they’re so gorg you could even just use them as decor.

For the friend who loves to collect those adorable kitschy items online or fancies themselves to be the president of Eras Tour set list streams, this ornament is destined to reign supreme atop their tree this year.

If you never got your hands on an official Eras Tour crew, this TTPD-coded version more than makes up for it. It’s the perfect wardrobe to keep your giftee cozy and cute between hot girls walks and weekend lounging.

Plus size options available

If “Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite” are your anthems of choice right now, this fragrance brings that showgirl aura to life with notes of vanilla, marshmallow, orange, and champagne.

Inspired by the Eras Tour, these adorable friendship bracelet sets make for a perfect gift for the friend group, or any ride-or-die Swiftie that’s still clinging to their LED wristband (you cannot make me throw it away).

10+ colors available

If you’re hunting for a sweet Evermore-era gift, this adorable tee nods to your Taylor Swift lore while doubling as the perfect ghostly-cute layer to pair with jeans and sneaks.

2 styles available

plus size options available

If your morning coffee or tea comes with a side of lyrical Swiftie energy, this adorable Eras mug is perfect for sipping through your Q4 tears and 9-to-5 grind.

This hand-painted watercolor print is perfect for your artsy Midnights-coded friend who loves a little personal flair in their space. Reviewers rave about the detailed touches this print offers—like the hand-drawn calligraphy—which adds an extra touch of charm and uniqueness to your gift.

3 styles available

3 sizes available

Maybe it’s just me, but I always love giving socks for the holidays, OK—especially when they have fun designs like these. You can bundle them up to match with your friends, or gift them all to that one girl in your group chat who can never have too many cozy pairs. A perfect flex for your athleisure or airport fits while strutting shoeless through TSA.

5 styles available

Whether they’re cheering for the Chiefs or stan the ultimate girlboss, Taylor, this ultra-cozy sweatshirt is perfect for rooting for Travis and Tay (on and off the field) and proudly annoying any bro squads who troll by.

Told through authentic Tennessee newspaper reports, this storybook dives into the history of Tay and her rise in music. A perfect read for dedicated fans, or a chic and decorative coffee table book for any Swiftie’s space.

3 colors available

2 styles available

Hang it on a wall, doorknob, or bookshelf for a whimsical Folklore touch that pairs perfectly with salt-air vibes and rustic accents. Swifties, we know you’ve never needed anything more.

This retro TTPD tee captures that effortlessly cool Taylor Swift energy, perfect for the giftee who’s always reading something from the dark academia section and loves crashing out at the gym.

sizes S – 4X

For the friend whose entire vocabulary is Taylor Swift lyrics, this Midnights-era floral print effortlessly slides right into their wall art collage.

If you fiercely believe in destiny and fateful findings, leaning into a song about two con artists who fall in love is undoubtedly your Taylor Swift anthem. Flexing this cozy crewneck is the ultimate way to rep the lyrics with a little bit of ‘you’ lore mixed in.

Plus size options available

This cropped tee is perfect for adding a proud dose of Speak Now to your wardrobe. Made for the friend who always claims they have nothing to wear and still dreams of that iconic Speak Now Eras Tour dress.

Plus size options available

With over 140 lyrics and numerous album anniversaries in honor of our queen and icon, this calendar is a great way to cement your home’s Swiftie aura.

Inspired by the iconic piano florals from the Eras Tour, this throw blanket is a cozy reminder of all the magic we made—perfect as a chic accent for your couch or bedroom, while you dance around with a viewing of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on max volume.

3 sizes available

Your eldest daughter-sibling was practically born to slay this hat—and she’s begging you to get it for her because she’s too busy protecting the family and will not buy it herself.

3 colors available

Whether your bestie just snagged that work promotion or is all about a cute, curated desk vibe, this notepad is a fun and stylish way to help keep their to-do list organized.

Colored pens are my go-to for romanticizing all my to-do lists—and adding a Swiftie touch makes the vibes feel extra colorful. With more than 10 different themed sets available, there’s one for every Swiftie’s favorite era.

10+ sets available

Be it a poetic nod to creating your own happiness or a cute emblem for your impeccable taste in music, this keychain is a perfect match for your Swiftie friend with a great sense of humor.

Whether she’s a literal eldest daughter or your group’s metaphorical one, let this Life of a Showgirl ballcap be a thank-you to your own older sibling gal for planning every event and making every dinner reservation this year.

For the friend who can recite every track from the new Life of a Showgirl album, this vintage-style crewneck is the perfect gift to show off their fandom.

sizes S – 3X

This whimsical 1989 print is the perfect piece of decor that not only looks great in any home but also makes a thoughtful gift that will resonate with any kind of fan who also loves a nature scene.

For the friend who loves a tote for every occasion, this August-inspired design is the perfect addition to their line-up—whether they’re hitting the farmers market, running errands, or strutting around town with a Swift playlist in queue.

No, literally—all of the songs. If your love language is dissecting every Taylor Swift lyric over a glass of wine, this book gives an inside look at the music and creative process for each recording—from her country music days, all the way to the Eras Tour.

Emma Ginsberg, Former Associate Editor & Podcast Assistant

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Emma was a writer, editor, and podcast producer who created at The Everygirl beginning in 2021. She wrote for all sections on the site, edited the Entertainment and Community sections, and helped produce The Everygirl Podcast. You can listen to her with podcast host Josie Santi on the intros of The Everygirl Podcast and read her articles across the site.

Madigan Will, Assistant Editor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

As an Assistant Editor for The Everygirl, Madigan writes and edits content for every topic under the digital media sun. As the oldest of four siblings, she enjoys utilizing her big sister persona to connect and inspire readers—helping them discover new ways to maximize their everyday.

Feature graphic images credited to: Getty Images. Products featured in graphics linked within article.

This post contains a sponsored inclusion of Junk Food Clothing but all of the opinions within are those of The Everygirl editorial board.