Martin County’s landmark restaurant, Georgia Deans has fed families, neighbors, visitors and friends for almost nine years.

They also accommodate a regular string of linksmen at the Roanoke Country Club.

Throughout those years, Georgia Deans’ owner — Stephanie Manning and the restaurant’s entire staff have left a mark on Martin County and the people they serve.

Last week, Manning and the entire Georgia Dean’s staff were honored by the Martin County Chamber of Commerce as the first recipient of the Member of the Month award. The award has been on the chamber drawing board and with the help of new Martin County Chamber Director Lidia Rodriguez the program was launched.

Martin County Chamber of Commerce Chair Paul Roberson and other chamber members attended the presentation at the restaurant last week.

“We started the Member of the Month program to thank local businesses and the people behind them who give back to Martin County. We chose to recognize Stephanie Manning and the entire Georgia Dean’s staff because of the generosity, hard work and warm hospitality they bring to our community,” said Rodriguez.

The story behind Georgia Deans is a good one.

“Most folks don’t know my husband hit a $150,000 scratch off lottery ticket four months before we opened. He gave me every cent to start my dream,” said Manning, when speaking of her husband, Seth.

Georgia Deans Restaurant and Bar was named after Georgia Deans Florist, built in the 1960s for Georgia Dean VanNortwick and her husband, Victor. VanNortwick was a floral artisan who left her mark on Martin County. There is an eclectic three bedroom apartment upstairs that has been kept true to form, according to Manning.

The chamber’s leadership felt Georgia Deans was a good example of a business that was involved in the community.

“Stephanie and her staff are always willing to lend a hand. Much of what our local businesses do for their neighbors happens quietly,” Rodriguez said. “This spotlight gives us a chance to share those stories and encourage folks to stop by, get to know the people behind the businesses and support them the way they support our community. We look forward to continuing to spotlight our local businesses.”

Manning is a Martin County native proud of her Bear Grass roots. She graduated from Bear Grass High School and moved to Virginia Beach, Va. where she attended culinary school for four years.

“I was in the restaurant business throughout college, working for different successful restaurants in Greenville and Virginia Beach. I decided if I was going to continue working so hard in this industry, it might as well be on my own terms,” Manning said. “My dad, Stevie, has also been in kitchens his entire life and I knew he would help me get it started, if only we could survive working together.”

Much of Georgia Deans’ success can be attributed to the restaurant’s staff and their approach to customer service.

“Our small town community has embraced us. I owe a big thanks to the special friends that supported us in the beginning when most told us it would never work. Of course, our staff is our family and we owe so much of our success to them, past and present,” said Manning.