Williamston man wins $1 million lottery prize

Mark Sanderson of Williamston tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off on Friday and won a $1 million top prize.

Sanderson bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Williamston Family Fare on West Main Street in Williamston.

When Sanderson arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required tax withholdings, took home $432,063.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in January with 12 top prizes of $1 million. Nine $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Martin County received a $62 million grant funded by the lottery to build a new high school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Martin County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.