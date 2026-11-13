After 30 years in the nonprofit world, Phyllis Trouard of Leonardtown was tired of waiting for a solution to the domestic violence and homelessness crises facing Southern Maryland.

“A group of us were standing out in the parking lot, and somebody says, ‘You know, we can do better,’” she said. “It went from ‘we can do better’ to ‘let’s just do it.’”

This past summer, Trouard founded Alice’s Landing, a nonprofit organization focused on providing domestic violence survivors and unhoused individuals with shelter and resources to heal and thrive.

“The problem in Southern Maryland is you can’t knock on a door and get help,” she said. “There’s no place for domestic violence to go, and restraining orders don’t stop anybody.”

While the organization looks for a space to operate, Trouard has begun providing services such as safe sleep classes, diaper deliveries and financial counseling. She is working with children of domestic violence survivors, because growing up in that environment can impact not only their mental health but their future relationships, she said.

“I think what happens though is that you get to a point in life where you have to either go ‘OK, let’s step in and do something’ because you just get tired of seeing all the headlines and hearing the horror stories,” Heather Courtney of California, a board member for Alice’s Landing, said. “And it takes someone like Phyllis to go, ‘Well, why not?’ Why can’t we do it?’”

Courtney and Trouard met in the maritime industry and decided to work together on the organization.

“You can be the smartest person on the planet and still fall for it,” Courtney said, referring to intimate partner violence. “They [abusers] can profile you from a mile away. They figure it out as it goes, and they mold you, and then they remove you from your support systems.”

Once the organization identifies an operating space, Trouard hopes to offer safe housing for domestic violence survivors and their children along with a four-step program to help them get back on their feet.

The program’s four phases are about healing through medical, mental and spiritual help; empowering with life management, housekeeping and lifesaving skills; recovering by implementing family schedules and learning day-to-day life skills; and succeeding with career opportunities.

“In order to get through the four phases, we want to build cohorts, ‘cause think about it, nowhere in life do you do anything alone and be successful,” Trouard said.

The cohorts will hold each other accountable and celebrate successes through the program while creating a community for individuals who may lack a support system, Trouard said.

“The return of routine and structure to someone who has been through that scenario is really important because it gives you a feeling of safety because you know what’s happening next, and it takes you out of that fight-flight response,” Courtney said.

Trouard’s vision for the program is creating a place where women can walk in and find solutions to their problems, whether it’s escaping an abusive relationship or finding a business casual outfit for a job interview.

“Let’s make you a person again,” she said. “Whatever they need to learn, we teach.”

For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61593610461840 or their website, which is under construction, at www.aliceslandingmd.org or call 301-741-6925.