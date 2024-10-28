St. Mary's briefs

Community baby shower planned

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will host a drive-thru community baby shower on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub on Great Mills Road. This free event will offer giveaway items, including diapers, baby wipes, pacifiers, bottles and more. Individuals must live in St. Mary’s and be either pregnant or raising a baby less than 6 months old. Preregistration is required; call 301-475-4330 or email smchd.healthdept@maryland.gov for assistance. For more, visit smchd.org/infants-and-children.

Volunteer drivers needed for WARM

St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is seeking volunteer drivers for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM), an emergency shelter program for people experiencing homelessness in the county. This season’s WARM season begins Nov. 10 and runs through March 27, 2025.

Drivers must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week. Volunteer drivers are divided into evening and morning shifts. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Church of Ascension at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to the host site. Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7 a.m. to transport guests back to the church.

To volunteer, contact Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. 1658, or Ursula.Harris@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Crime Solvers accepts tips

St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers allows people to submit anonymous tips related to alleged crimes in the county. In some cases, rewards up to $1,000 will be given for information leading to the arrest of criminals.

To submit a tip, call 301-475-3333 or text TIP239 along with the message to CRIMES (274637).

Libraries in need of ‘memory lab’ donations

The St. Mary’s County Library is seeking donations for its memory labs at each of the library branches. The memory labs will allow patrons to take their physical memories and make them digital. VHS tapes, cassettes, film negatives, slides, photos and documents can all be converted to digital files in just a few simple steps.

If you have any of the following items in good working condition that you’d like to donate, you can bring them to the nearest St. Mary’s County Library branch. Items needed include VCRs and DVD players; camcorders that play Video8, Hi8, Digital8 and MiniDV; and audiocassette, CD players reel-to-reel players. Donations will not be returned.

For more, go to www.stmalib.org/library-services/makerspace-at-leonardtown-library/memory-lab/.

Farmers can apply for federal conservation programs

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is encouraging Maryland’s agricultural producers and forest landowners to sign up for voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices this year. NRCS is accepting applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program and the Agricultural Management Assistance program, which help a wide variety of producers, including urban and organic producers.

To find out more about the application process, contact a local NRCS office by visiting nrcs.usda.gov/contact.

Roller skating offered at Leonard Hall

Family Skate is offered at the newly renovated Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. Entrance is $5 per person and skates are available to rent for $2.50 or bring your own skates.

Online registration is available at stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, click the Online Registration button and then choose Special Events. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800, or email webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Free mulch available at landfill

St. Mary’s County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation continues to offer free mulch for residents to pick up from the St. Andrew’s Landfill. Mulch is available for residents between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Residents are responsible for the loading and delivery of the mulch. Bring a shovel, pitchfork or similar hand tool to load the mulch and a tarp to cover the load, if necessary. More information is available by calling 301-475-4200 or at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw.

Oral histories of Lexington Park ‘Flat Tops’ available online

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society, in partnership with St. Mary’s County government, recently announce the digitization of the Lexington Manor Oral History Collection, which is now available to the public on the St. Mary’s County Historical Society website at www.stmaryshistory.org.

Health department offers mentoring resource

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has partnered with Maryland-based technology firm WellCheck to launch the St. Mary’s County Mentoring Exchange. The digital platform provides an opportunity for parents and caregivers to explore youth mentoring programs and events in the community and connects local youth mentoring programs with resources to support their work. Community service providers can also use the platform to refer their clients to youth development opportunities in the county.

Visit smcmentors.org for more information about local youth mentoring opportunities.