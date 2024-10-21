Library links

The Citizens for the Charles County Public Library’s Fall Book Bazaar will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, at the La Plata branch. Members are able to shop a day early and receive five free books.

SkillMill Demonstration Day will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Waldorf West branch. Get hands-on experience with the latest technology and learn how SkillMill can help achieve personal and career goals. For adults. Registration required.

Spanish Conversation Club will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Learning vocabulary and practicing speaking the language. Recommended for adults with basic Spanish vocabulary. Registration required.

Kids Craftapalooza will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Waldorf West branch. Have fun crafting and seeing what is available. Recommended for ages 5-11.

The Medicare Open Enrollment Lab will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the La Plata branch. A certified Medicare counselor from the Charles County State Health Insurance Assistance Program will provide self-enrollment guidance. A Medicare card and list of current prescriptions is required. Recommended for adults.

Create It! will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the P.D. Brown branch. Learn hydro dipping, which is molding tiny figurines from air-dry clay, and build with Legos. Recommended for ages 9-18.

For more information on these and other Charles events, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.

Spooktacular will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Charlotte Hall branch, and 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Lexington Park and Leonardtown branches. Halloween-themed games and activities while trick-or-treating Walk-ins welcome.

RL Forrest: Dairy Farmer, Citizen Scientist, Philanthropist will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Guest speaker Jim Gibb will examine the life of Robert Lee Forrest, whose financial gift led to the development of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Anne Arundel County. Registration required.

Adult Crafternoon: Happy Little Accidents will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Leonardtown branch. Celebrate painter Bob Ross’ birthday by transforming painted “accidents.” Materials provided and no prior crafting skills needed. Recommended for adults. Registration required.

Hammond General Hospital at Point Lookout presentation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Leonardtown branch. The hospital was established in 1862, and one month after opening there were more than 12,000 casualties at Fredericksburg, Va. Presenter Susan Youhn, who serves on the board of directors of the Friends of Point Lookout State Park, lectures frequently on the hospital and is writing a book on the medical facilities there. Registration required.

STEM Fun: Robots are A-MAZE-ing will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn basic coding concepts, build mazes and code instructions for Botley robots to find their way through. No coding experience needed. For beginners in the lower elementary grades. Registration required.

For more information on these events and others in St. Mary’s, go to www.stmalib.org.

All branches will be closed Friday, Oct. 25. Downloadable and streaming materials and services will be available 24/7.

Warhammer 40K will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn about the popular miniature strategy tabletop game. Registration required if playing, but not for watching.

Dungeons & Dragons for teens will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Fairview branch. For ages 13 to 19 of all levels and interest welcome. Registration required.

Calvert Eats Local potluck will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bragging rights go to who brings the dish with the lowest number of “food miles.” Bring plate, utensils, cup and napkin and learn about local sources for great food.

Halyu Club for fans of Asian drama will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Twin Beaches branch. Discover pop culture and vibrant history whether it be Japanese, Chinese, Himalayan, Korean, Filipino or something in between. All are welcome. For ages 16 and older.

Reading Buddies will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Prince Frederick branch for teen and young readers; and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Southern branch for teen and young readers. Elementary-aged and teens will do activities and read to teen volunteers, who can earn a service learning hour.

For accessibility accommodations, contact the library at least two weeks before an event. For more information on these Calvert events and others, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.