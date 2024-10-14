Senior spotlight

Crafts with Mimi — Bee journal will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Make a vintage journal with a bee theme. Supplies provided and all skill levels welcome. The cost is $15. Registration required.

Northern Stars Movie Club will screen “Young Frankenstein” 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs, or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115, and leave a message.

Energizing Minds: Fitness Solutions for Dementia with Qigong will be held 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 29 through Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown library. The 4-session program is designed for adults with mild to moderate dementia and their care partners. Exercises can be practiced seated or standing. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1076.

A Halloween Spooktacular will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Costume contest and treats. The cost is $3. Registration required.

Southern Maryland History in Story & Song will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Enjoy a special presentation by “Longman” Joseph Norris focusing on the history of Native American tribes in the Southern Maryland region prior to European colonization with song and interactive activities. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging and click View & Sign Up for Activities & Programs, or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115, and leave a message.

A holiday craft and vendor fair will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Tables are available for $10. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1658.

Create a wine cork pumpkin 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Southern Pines Senior Center. The cost is $3. In-person registration required.

Oktoberfest will be held noon, Friday, Oct. 18, Calvert Pines Senior Center. Enjoy a kielbasa and sauerkraut lunch while listening to polka music. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.

Make a Halloween gingerbread house 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at North Beach Senior Center. Supplies provided. The cost is $10. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.

An AARP Smart Driver Course will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Southern Pines Senior Center; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. The cost is $25, $20 for AARP members. Call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.

Play Mahjongg 9:30 a.m. Mondays at North Beach Senior Center. The game helps to sharpen the mind and enhance strategic thinking. For all experience levels.

Learn about your Android phone 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in October at North Beach Senior Center. Learn tips and tricks. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.

Sign language basics will be taught 11 a.m. Tuesdays at North Beach Senior Center. Call 410-257-2549.

Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at each center. Menus include lemon chicken. Stuffed green peppers and chicken cordon bleu. Contact the center you wish to dine at at least 24 hours before. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-286-2748.