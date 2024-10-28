Open in App
    Brockton, Taunton Halloween forecast: What weather to expect trick or treating on Thursday

    By Amelia Stern, The Enterprise,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1757At_0wP82Tkj00

    BROCKTON — With Halloween just a few days away, Brockton and Taunton area residents of all ages are readying their costumes for a night of trick-or-treating, partying or handing out and eating candy.

    No matter what you're planning on dressing up as, there's nothing worse than having to cover it up with sweaters, hats and jackets.

    But unlike last year, residents won't need to ruin their costumes with winter attire this Halloween.

    "We're looking at a lot of mild weather overall during the day on Halloween, with some places being downright warm," AccuWeather forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

    Are the Brockton and Taunton areas included in that balmy forecast? Here's what locals can expect from the weather forecast this Oct. 31.

    How to visit Brockton man brings gift for terror to Taunton with brand new haunted house

    Should I bring a coat? How to dress this Halloween

    Brockton and Taunton are predicted to be "downright warm" this Halloween, according to National Weather Service data.

    On Thursday, Oct. 31, the NWS is predicting partly sunny conditions, with a high near 75 in the Brockton and Taunton area.

    This year's Halloween forecast is more than 16 degrees warmer than the average maximum temperature in Brockton on Oct. 31, according to NWS data.

    No need to bring an umbrella

    There's no need to bring an umbrella trick-or-treating this year. AccuWeather forecasters are predicting a dry Halloween for much of the Northeast.

    "This year, there are no major concerns as far as snow, ice or cold across much of the country," Pastelok said.

    This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton, Taunton Halloween forecast: What weather to expect trick or treating on Thursday

