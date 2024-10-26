Brockton High football's upperclassmen show out on Senior Day

BROCKTON -- It couldn't have been a better time for Brockton High football's seniors to show out on the field at Rocky Marciano Stadium on Saturday.

It was Senior Day for the Boxers, and it was the seniors who shined brightest as Brockton (3-4) scored three second-half touchdowns to take down New Bedford, 21-0.

Luke Turco and Jaden Lopes Ribeiro were the senior stars offensively for Brockton. Turco ran for two touchdowns, including a blistering, 80-yard score in the fourth quarter to seal the win. He now sits at 977 yards on the season

"(I) got some beautiful blocks. I thought I was going to get hawked down but I turned on the jets and got out of there," Turco said on his long touchdown run.

Lopes Ribeiro put the Boxers up two scores in the third quarter with a 64-yard touchdown reception. While it was the senior who scored, but it was sophomore quarterback Marcio Semedo that got the ball to Lopes Ribeiro allowing him to score.

"He's a baller," Lopes Ribeiro said of his young quarterback. "He stepped up, especially in crunch time. He never folds under pressure."

In his first year as the starter, Semedo said that having veteran playmakers like Turco and Lopes Ribeiro has made the process easier.

"I love these guys. Wherever the ball goes, they're getting it," Semedo said.

On the defensive side, seniors Ahmad Wiggins and Jailen Jackson were key in the Boxers' shutout of the Whalers. Jackson recorded two sacks on New Bedford, and Wiggins had multiple tackles for loss.

Over the last six quarters, the Boxer defense has not allowed a single point. Wiggins' has been an integral part of Brockton's defensive performances throughout the season.

"He's a leader and the kids love him," said Brockton coach Jailson Silva. "He brings the intensity every single day. When he's out there, and the kids know he can make those tackles, it makes the defense rally around him."

A tale of two halves

Over the last two games against Everett and New Bedford, the Brockton offense combined for 7 points in both first halves. In the second halves, the Boxers offense scored a combined 42 points.

Heading into the game against New Bedford, the game plan was to come out with a power rushing attack. But after a scoreless first half, adjustments needed to be made.

"We came out with the goal to try and run, run, run. They took away the outside so we had to kind of get them out of the box so we could get our guys out in space and get Luke some creases," Silva said.

For Silva, the second-half offensive flurries have been a welcome sight, but one that he can only watch for so long.

"The second half has been our thing. I told the kids they're going to give me a heart attack if they don't start playing better in the first half," Silva joked.

Playoff seeding on the line

The win at home against New Bedford was Brockton's third of the season. That's enough to meet qualification standards for the Division 1 state tournament, however the Boxers' playoff fate will likely be determined on the outcome of the teams' final match of the regular season next week at Durfee.

A win gives the Boxers the Big 3 title, and a likely playoff birth. Brockton currently sits at 15th in the latest MIAA Power Rankings, with the bracket releasing following the conclusion of the regular season next Sunday.

