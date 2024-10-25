Brockton Area Transit turns 50 — Here's what's changed and stayed the same for bus riders

BROCKTON — It was 1975. A Brockton dad told his son he'd have to take the bus to work. Ray Ledoux, then a high school junior, started plunking down 25 cents for Brockton Area Transit to take him to his job at a McDonald's on Belmont Street.

A lot has changed in the 50 years since the BAT got underway. There's still a McDonald's on Belmont Street, but not in the same location. And, surprisingly, fares are cheaper now. Thanks to a series of grants, BAT riders pay zero through at least the end of this year .

Another thing that hasn't changed is BAT's bottom-line job of getting people to and from work, said Christopher Cooney, president and CEO of the Metro South Chamber of Commerce . "It's not just a transit authority," Cooney said, "but an economic development driver."

That Brockton kid?

He started driving buses himself and ended up running the BAT from 1993 to 2019 . "It's nice to come back and see how the system has been maintained and made progress forward," Ledoux said.

Meet BAT bus driver Larry Williams A people person who's watched generations grow up

When did BAT begin?

Since BAT began in 1974, just a handful of people have run the Brockton Area Transit Authority. Three of them gathered Friday, Oct. 18, at BAT Centre to celebrate the service's annual customer appreciation day: Ledoux, Charles Stevenson (1978-1993) and the system's current head, Michael Lambert, who took over in 2019.

In a snapshot of where the agency has been and where it's going, the trio posed for photos in front of a new electric bus. It's one of five electric buses BAT plans to put into service soon. Parked behind that bus was another one "wrapped" to look like a 1974 bus, complete with the old three-ring BAT logo. Stevenson, BAT's second administrator, was there from the beginning, in the wake of a transit strike by the previous bus company.

"We started with no busses, no garage, no maintenance staff and no tools," said Stevenson.

Fast-forward to last month and ridership hitting a 25-year high with 340,000 trips, Lambert said. That puts the agency on track for a record 4 million trips this year.

Lambert said he hopes the BAT won't have to buy any more diesel buses. The future should be all-electric, he said. Not only do electric buses run more quietly. They also won't spew greenhouse gasses along their routes. A $12M federal grant is helping the BAT electrify its fleet, he said. That money will also help the system add another seven electric buses.

