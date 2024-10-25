Open in App
    Brockton Area Transit turns 50 — Here's what's changed and stayed the same for bus riders

    By Chris Helms, The Enterprise,

    2 days ago

    BROCKTON — It was 1975. A Brockton dad told his son he'd have to take the bus to work. Ray Ledoux, then a high school junior, started plunking down 25 cents for Brockton Area Transit to take him to his job at a McDonald's on Belmont Street.

    A lot has changed in the 50 years since the BAT got underway. There's still a McDonald's on Belmont Street, but not in the same location. And, surprisingly, fares are cheaper now. Thanks to a series of grants, BAT riders pay zero through at least the end of this year .

    Another thing that hasn't changed is BAT's bottom-line job of getting people to and from work, said Christopher Cooney, president and CEO of the Metro South Chamber of Commerce . "It's not just a transit authority," Cooney said, "but an economic development driver."

    That Brockton kid?

    He started driving buses himself and ended up running the BAT from 1993 to 2019 . "It's nice to come back and see how the system has been maintained and made progress forward," Ledoux said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyQcv_0wLR2sba00

    Meet BAT bus driver Larry Williams A people person who's watched generations grow up

    When did BAT begin?

    Since BAT began in 1974, just a handful of people have run the Brockton Area Transit Authority. Three of them gathered Friday, Oct. 18, at BAT Centre to celebrate the service's annual customer appreciation day: Ledoux, Charles Stevenson (1978-1993) and the system's current head, Michael Lambert, who took over in 2019.

    In a snapshot of where the agency has been and where it's going, the trio posed for photos in front of a new electric bus. It's one of five electric buses BAT plans to put into service soon. Parked behind that bus was another one "wrapped" to look like a 1974 bus, complete with the old three-ring BAT logo. Stevenson, BAT's second administrator, was there from the beginning, in the wake of a transit strike by the previous bus company.

    "We started with no busses, no garage, no maintenance staff and no tools," said Stevenson.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wfev_0wLR2sba00

    Fast-forward to last month and ridership hitting a 25-year high with 340,000 trips, Lambert said. That puts the agency on track for a record 4 million trips this year.

    Lambert said he hopes the BAT won't have to buy any more diesel buses. The future should be all-electric, he said. Not only do electric buses run more quietly. They also won't spew greenhouse gasses along their routes. A $12M federal grant is helping the BAT electrify its fleet, he said. That money will also help the system add another seven electric buses.

    Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on X at @HelmsNews .

    This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton Area Transit turns 50 — Here's what's changed and stayed the same for bus riders

