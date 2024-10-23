Open in App
    • The Enterprise

    Brockton woman wins Super Single Mom award — How she does it and her best advice

    By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise,

    2 days ago

    BROCKTON — One local woman uses single motherhood to empower her peers and shed light on the perils and successes of raising an 11-year-old daughter on your own.

    Tracy Ramos is one person who knows what it takes to be everyone’s backbone while being a “super mom” simultaneously.

    The Brockton native recently won an accolade, the Super Single Mom award, presented by Victories For Families, a non-profit founded in Brockton .

    VFF helps single working moms who do not qualify for regular assistance because their income is too great but still need the extra support to find local resources to live a happy and healthy life.

    Ramos’s favorite thing to do is serve her community through various organizations including The Walk For Hunger and The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

    The mother lost her cousin to suicide and has made it her duty to help other teens cope with life struggles.

    “In today's society, single mothers don’t get enough credit. We wear so many different hats and we have to take care of our children, the household, pay bills, take care of our mental health while trying to chase dreams, save for goals. It’s a lot,” Ramos said.

    “But no matter what, I still don’t give up and I have faith and pray for strength. When I look at my daughter I know I can’t give up and the fruits of my labor will eventually come back to me.”

    Ramos is keeping her head held high working hard as a constituents representative in Boston and remaining faithful to her goals. One major goal of hers is buying a house, and VFF is providing seminars and other resources to help the women in the program achieve the same goal.

    With the current housing crisis finding affordable housing in the area has been a struggle, she said.

    Although the housing market has been insane Ramos was able to secure a home through the housing lottery which has been a “heaven-sent experience.”

    For all the mothers out there struggling to make rent due and other bills paid Ramos suggests keeping going and never giving up on yourself and join VFF if you need support even if it’s just “moral.”

    This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton woman wins Super Single Mom award — How she does it and her best advice

    Comments / 1

    Archie Elison
    1d ago
    brockton is a dump
