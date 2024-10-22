Brockton school cop to be arraigned for alleged timesheet fraud. What we know

BROCKTON — Brockton School Police Officer Darnell E. Campbell is due in court in late October to face charges he faked his timesheets.Separately, Campbell has had his badge and gun taken away while a police watchdog commission decides whether to decertify him as a law enforcement officer.

Campbell is scheduled to be arraigned on two charges on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Hingham District Court: false claims by a law enforcement officer on hours worked and a public employee standards of conduct violation, according to the clerk's office in Hingham.

POST commission suspends certification

The state's Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) has also suspended Campbell's certification. In an Oct. 4 decision made public Friday, Oct. 10, the commission ordered Campbell to turn in his gun, badge and other equipment. The public-facing version of the decision blacks out the reason for the suspension .

The Enterprise was not able to reach Campbell or his attorneys for comment. Brockton Police, via a spokesperson, declined to comment at this time.

How did Campbell allegedly steal time?

The state filed the charges against Campbell. When the case goes to court, the commonwealth will reveal more about their case.

However, a coworker who blew the whistle on Campbell's alleged timesheet fraud has described some of the evidence he handed over to authorities.

Brockton School Police Officer Daniel Vaughn alleges that Campbell would come in at 7 a.m. and claim he'd clocked in at 6 a.m. In another alleged incident, Campbell asked for eight hours overtime guarding a COVID test tent. But during the time he was supposed to be watching, kids on golf carts came in and destroyed things around the school, Vaughn alleges.

Vaughn also said Campbell put in for four hours OT at the Kennedy School but would just come in and sit in his cruiser for 15 minutes to be paid for the four hours. It's worth noting that the police union contract specifies that such blocks come in 4-hour chunks, even if the police officer works fewer hours than that.

Vaughn makes similar accusations against another school police officer. That officer has not been charged so the Enterprise is not naming the person at this time.

